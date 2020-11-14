Thomas Jefferson stops Aliquippa in OT in WPIAL finals dream matchup

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 4:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Jake Pugh celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Aliquippa, 35-28 in oveertime, in the Class 4A final on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Thomas Jefferson football team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Aliquippa, 35-28 in oveertime, in the Class 4A final on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s DeRon VanBibber carries past Aliquippa defenders during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Vaughn Morris (4) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Thomas Jefferson on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier catches a pass next to Aliquippa’s Donovan Walker during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd carries past Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Vaughn Morris scrambles past Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson remains the king of Class 4A.

The Jaguars surrendered a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Saturday, but its defense stood strong in overtime to defeat newcomer Aliquippa, 35-28, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship at North Allegheny.

In overtime, TJ quarterback Jake Pugh scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then teammate McClain Flinn intercepted Aliquippa’s third-down pass in the end zone to clinch the win.

Pugh threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two others in the win.

The WPIAL title was the second in a row and fifth in six years for No. 2 seed Thomas Jefferson (8-1). It also was the ninth for TJ coach Bill Cherpak, giving him the most in WPIAL football history.

Aliquippa (9-1), a newcomer to Class 4A, was trying to add to its record total of 17. The Quips had trailed 28-14 before scoring twice in the final 6 minutes of the fourth quarter.

A 14-yard touchdown run by Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd with 1:54 left in regulation forced overtime.

