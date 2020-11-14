Thomas Jefferson stops Aliquippa in OT in WPIAL finals dream matchup

Thomas Jefferson remains the king of Class 4A.

The Jaguars surrendered a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Saturday, but its defense stood strong in overtime to defeat newcomer Aliquippa, 35-28, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship at North Allegheny.

In overtime, TJ quarterback Jake Pugh scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then teammate McClain Flinn intercepted Aliquippa’s third-down pass in the end zone to clinch the win.

Pugh threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two others in the win.

The WPIAL title was the second in a row and fifth in six years for No. 2 seed Thomas Jefferson (8-1). It also was the ninth for TJ coach Bill Cherpak, giving him the most in WPIAL football history.

Aliquippa (9-1), a newcomer to Class 4A, was trying to add to its record total of 17. The Quips had trailed 28-14 before scoring twice in the final 6 minutes of the fourth quarter.

A 14-yard touchdown run by Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd with 1:54 left in regulation forced overtime.

This story will be updated.

