Thomas Jefferson stops Aliquippa in OT in WPIAL finals dream matchup
Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Thomas Jefferson remains the king of Class 4A.
The Jaguars surrendered a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Saturday, but its defense stood strong in overtime to defeat newcomer Aliquippa, 35-28, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship at North Allegheny.
In overtime, TJ quarterback Jake Pugh scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then teammate McClain Flinn intercepted Aliquippa’s third-down pass in the end zone to clinch the win.
Pugh threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two others in the win.
The WPIAL title was the second in a row and fifth in six years for No. 2 seed Thomas Jefferson (8-1). It also was the ninth for TJ coach Bill Cherpak, giving him the most in WPIAL football history.
Aliquippa (9-1), a newcomer to Class 4A, was trying to add to its record total of 17. The Quips had trailed 28-14 before scoring twice in the final 6 minutes of the fourth quarter.
A 14-yard touchdown run by Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd with 1:54 left in regulation forced overtime.
This story will be updated.
