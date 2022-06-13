Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer commits to Wisconsin
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 12:15 AM
About two months after restarting his recruiting process, Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer committed Sunday to Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end and defensive end is a senior in the fall. His commitment to the Badgers followed a decision in April to decommit from Boston College, his original college choice.
Rivals rates Mayer as a three-star prospect and ranks him as the state’s 24th-best recruit in the 2023 class.
Mayer chose Wisconsin over offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. He also listed FBS offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Ohio and Toledo.
He earned first-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 4A last season at defensive line.
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed????@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB
— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Thomas Jefferson
