Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer commits to Wisconsin

By:

Monday, June 13, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer scores past Gateway’s Carsen Engleka during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monroeville.

About two months after restarting his recruiting process, Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer committed Sunday to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end and defensive end is a senior in the fall. His commitment to the Badgers followed a decision in April to decommit from Boston College, his original college choice.

Rivals rates Mayer as a three-star prospect and ranks him as the state’s 24th-best recruit in the 2023 class.

Mayer chose Wisconsin over offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. He also listed FBS offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Ohio and Toledo.

He earned first-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 4A last season at defensive line.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Thomas Jefferson