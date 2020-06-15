Thomas Jefferson’s Richter puts focus on soccer future at FC Cincinnati Academy

Monday, June 15, 2020 | 3:07 PM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Marshall Richter competes against Keystone Oaks on Oct. 9, 2018.

Marshall Richter just finished his sophomore year at Thomas Jefferson, albeit from home like his classmates and many others across the country who were walled off by the coronavirus outbreak.

But the future will have the soccer standout on the move, allowing him to stretch his legs again on the way to potentially greater things.

Richter has signed to be a full-time developmental player with the FC Cincinnati Academy, which plays in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

That means he is leaving Thomas Jefferson and taking a big step forward in his playing career.

He will undergo intense training and play games for FC, while attending Milford High School in Ohio. There, he will take core classes and fulfill the rest of his curriculum online.

“Getting used to being away from my family and friends will be the hardest adjustment,” he said. “Balancing school with training will be a bigger responsibility. I need to have balance between soccer and my regular life. I look forward to meeting new people and creating new experiences.”

The idea is for Richter, and his academy comrades, is to carve out a path to a professional career.

Richter, known to his friends and teammates as “Marty,” said his participation in the Pittsburgh Riverhounds program led to his opportunity.

“With their relationship with MLS academies and ID camps, I have been able to play at a high level and experience playing with many players across the country who now play in other MLS academies,” Richter said. “Following these players has been motivation for me to get to the level I want to be at. I went to Cincy to train last year and play some friendly games. I was asked to roster as a DP player which allowed me to play part-time with them but still remain at home and continue on with my Riverhounds team.”

A talented midfielder, Richter had nine goals and 10 assists last season for Thomas Jefferson. His Riverhounds season was erased because of covid-19.

The previous season, he was named to the Elite Clubs National League Midwest All-Region Team.

Richter said he was not ready to make the move west at that time but feels more confident in his game now and is prepared for the next-level challenges that will greet him in Ohio.

“I am thankful to my family and coaches for their support and motivation,” he said. “Without my ‘04 Hounds boys this would never be possible for me.”

Richter, who eyes a pro career — “Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of it,” he said — but another possibility also exists.

“Another goal that I have is getting a scholarship for college and helping out my parents with all the money they have spent for soccer for all the years I’ve been playing,” he said. “Playing with Cincinnati gives me the opportunity to play against the best kids my age which will help me learn so much more about the game. I am beyond excited to start this journey with Cincinnati. They are an incredible club with amazing coaches. It won’t be easy, but I’m ready to work and improve myself every single day.”

Congrats to Marshall Richter for signing with FC Cincinatti as a full time player . He will play in the MLS academy this fall for the Orange and Blue. #jagproud #jagnation #wearetj @MarshallRicht15 @FCCincyAcademy pic.twitter.com/uTlj5MXUIx — TJ Soccer Boosters (@TJSoccerBooster) June 12, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

