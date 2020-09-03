3 from WPIAL make volleyball All-American watch list

By:
Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 4:46 PM

Pitt recruit Makayla Jackson of Plum leads a talented trio from the WPIAL selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armor All-American Watch list.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, is joined on the lengthy list by Burgettstown libero Avery Havelka and Geibel senior setter Shannon Watkins.

Havelka and Watkins have yet to commit to a college program.

All-region teams will be selected Nov. 4 and All-America teams will follow Nov. 11.

Three All-American teams of 24 players each and 72 honorable mention players will be chosen.

The top 24 players overall — first-team selections — will play in the Under Armour All-America Match.

The full, state-by-state watch list can be viewed here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , ,

More High School Sports

Norwin’s Sydney Gray verbals to VMI for soccer
Bill that would let school districts decide sports attendance limits moves closer to Wolf’s desk
Westmoreland County high school notebook: Another D1 offer for Penn-Trafford football
Standout Izzy Laurita returns to Belle Vernon soccer team
Armstrong hopes to improve depth throughout lineup

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me