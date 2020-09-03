3 from WPIAL make volleyball All-American watch list

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 4:46 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Makayla Jackson (27) competes against Norwin on Sept. 3, 2019 at Norwin.

Pitt recruit Makayla Jackson of Plum leads a talented trio from the WPIAL selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armor All-American Watch list.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, is joined on the lengthy list by Burgettstown libero Avery Havelka and Geibel senior setter Shannon Watkins.

Havelka and Watkins have yet to commit to a college program.

All-region teams will be selected Nov. 4 and All-America teams will follow Nov. 11.

Three All-American teams of 24 players each and 72 honorable mention players will be chosen.

The top 24 players overall — first-team selections — will play in the Under Armour All-America Match.

The full, state-by-state watch list can be viewed here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burgettstown, Geibel, Plum