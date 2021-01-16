Three Highlands football players set to play in All-American game in Alabama

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Highlands senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Nelson breaks through the line during a practice on Sept. 16, 2020. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Kaleb White catches a pass across the middle of the field during a practice on Thursday, July 30, at Highlands High School. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jeremiah Saunders Previous Next

Three Highlands football players are getting one more opportunity to show what they are capable of on the football field.

This weekend, Highlands seniors Kaleb White, Jeremiah Saunders and Jeremiah Nelson will travel to Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala., to compete in the DREAM All-American Bowl.

Players from 25 states will go through a combine-type training session, along with practices on Sunday, and will play in the bowl game Monday.

“We come from a small area, and college coaches can’t come like they used to,” said Highlands running back and linebacker coach Marcus Williams, who helped set up the opportunity for players. “They can’t come to a game and watch you, especially with how it is now in covid. The only thing they can see is Hudl or what they put in the paper.”

“This gives them an opportunity to get their name out there, get more exposure,” Williams added.

White, Nelson, and Saunders will play for the DREAM roster that will be coach by 2019 Ohio Valley Coach of the Year Mark Hudspeth, who led Louisiana-Lafayette to five bowl games and has also served as a head coach at Austin Peay and North Alabama.

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn will be on the opposite sideline. Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant will also be a special teams coordinator for Horn’s side.

In their final football season for Highlands, the trio helped the Golden Rams go 4-3 and narrowly miss out on a trip to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

In a season where they only played seven games, Saunders led the Golden Rams with 69 tackles and three sacks. Nelson recorded 36 tackles and one sack and recovered two fumbles. As a defensive back, White recorded 19 tackles but also caught 13 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

