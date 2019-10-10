Three lose, two fall out of Trib Ten power rankings after Week 6

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 11:36 PM

Three Trib Ten teams lost in Week 6. One fell a couple of spots while the other two dropped completely out of the power rankings.

In a head-to-head battle last week, Thomas Jefferson knocked off Central Valley, keeping the Jaguars at No. 2 and dropping the Warriors from No. 8 to 10.

Peters Township was stunned by Moon, deleting the Indians from the Trib Ten.

Upper St. Clair lost a nonconference rivalry game to Mt. Lebanon as the Blue Devils earn a spot in this week’s Trib Ten.

Bethel Park also jumps into the power rankings this week, just in time for their tough stretch run with games against Baldwin, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair straight ahead.

Pine-Richland visits Mt. Lebanon in a power clash while Gateway has a tough task coming up Friday.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 7. These rankings have no classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. North Allegheny, 7-0, (1), hosts Hempfield on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, (2), hosts Laurel Highlands on Friday

3. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, (4), hosts Trinity on Friday

4. Aliquippa, 7-0, (5), hosts South Park on Friday

5. Gateway, 6-1, (6), at Massillon, Ohio on Friday

6. Central Catholic, 6-1, (7), hosts Butler on Saturday on Trib HSSN

7. Pine-Richland, 6-1, (9), at No. 9 Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Bethel Park, 5-1, (NR), at Baldwin on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Mt. Lebanon, 5-2, (NR), hosts No. 7 Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Central Valley, 6-1, (8), at Hopewell on Friday

Out: Peters Township, Upper St. Clair

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

