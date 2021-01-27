Three WPIAL freshmen make MaxPreps All-America football team

By:

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 1:12 AM

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin stiff-arms Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Panye Jr. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Jeannette’s Brad Birch (12) throws the ball during their game against Clairton on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca returns an interception to seal the victory in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Previous Next

Three rising stars in the WPIAL Class of 2024 were named to the MaxPreps All-America Freshman football team.

Belle Vernon running back, receiver and defensive back Quinton Martin, Central Catholic tight end/linebacker Anthony Speca and Jeannette quarterback Brad Birch were among the 48 national selections for offense and defense.

All three are Division I prospects. Martin and Speca were first-team selections.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Martin made it as a defensive back. He already has a scholarship offer from Pitt.

Martin ran for 425 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and had 15 tackles and an interception on defense.

Speca, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was a run-stopper for Central Catholic, which won its second straight WPIAL Class 6A title. Speca had an interception in the championship game.

Birch made it as a second-team all-purpose player after throwing for 1,676 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is the first ninth-grade starting quarterback at Jeannette.

View the full list of All-America players here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Jeannette