Three WPIAL freshmen make MaxPreps All-America football team
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 1:12 AM
Three rising stars in the WPIAL Class of 2024 were named to the MaxPreps All-America Freshman football team.
Belle Vernon running back, receiver and defensive back Quinton Martin, Central Catholic tight end/linebacker Anthony Speca and Jeannette quarterback Brad Birch were among the 48 national selections for offense and defense.
All three are Division I prospects. Martin and Speca were first-team selections.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Martin made it as a defensive back. He already has a scholarship offer from Pitt.
Martin ran for 425 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and had 15 tackles and an interception on defense.
Speca, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was a run-stopper for Central Catholic, which won its second straight WPIAL Class 6A title. Speca had an interception in the championship game.
Birch made it as a second-team all-purpose player after throwing for 1,676 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is the first ninth-grade starting quarterback at Jeannette.
