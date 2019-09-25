Three WPIAL teams take top spots in latest state rankings

By:

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 9:57 PM

Only two teams fell out of the Trib HSSN state rankings following Week 4, but there was other movement in the rankings including a pair of new top-ranked teams.

Mt. Carmel’s stay in the Class 2A top five was one and done after the Red Tornadoes lost to North Schuylkill, 29-17.

Laurel was also bounced from the Class A state rankings after the Spartans loss to No. 4 Clairton on Friday, 33-7.

A pair of top-ranked teams lost. They both remain in the top five, but are no longer at the top of the mountain.

It was a tough week for the top three teams in Class 5A as Archbishop Wood, Upper Dublin and Penn-Trafford all lost for the first time this season and dropped two spots.

That opened the door for Peters Township and Warwick to move up and take over the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in 5A.

In Class 4A, Erie Cathedral Prep lost for the second straight week and dropped to No. 2 behind the new top-ranked team, WPIAL power Thomas Jefferson.

This week, there is one head-to-head matchup involving ranked teams.

In 6A after a week off for both teams, St. Joe’s Prep hosts No. 3 LaSalle College.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 5. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks did not play in Week 4. They visit No. 3 LaSalle College on Saturday.

2. Pine-Richland (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Rams beat Norwin, 46-0, in Week 4. They visit Central Catholic on Friday on Trib HSSN and PCN.

3. LaSalle College (4-0) (4) (D-12): The Explorers did not play in Week 4. They host No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday.

4. North Allegheny (5-0) (5) (D-7): The Tigers beat Mt. Lebanon, 40-14, in Week 4. They visit Seneca Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Nazareth (5-0) (5) (D-11): The Eagles beat Bethlehem Catholic, 27-13, in Week 4. They visit Parkland on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Peters Township (5-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat North Hills, 38-14, in Week 4. They visit Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Warwick (5-0) (5) (D-3): The Warriors beat Allentown McCaskey, 49-6, in Week 4. They host Cedar Crest on Friday.

3. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (1) (D-12): The Vikings lost to Peddie School (NJ), 38-9, in Week 4. They visit Roman Catholic on Friday.

4. Upper Dublin (3-1) (2) (1): The Cardinals lost to William Penn Charter, 56-0, in Week 4. They host Cheltenham on Friday.

5. Penn-Trafford (4-1) (3) (D-7): The Warriors lost to Massillon (Ohio), 42-21, in Week 4. They host Plum on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Trinity, 40-0, in Week 4. They host Connellsville on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (3-2) (1) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers lost to Cleveland Benedictine (Ohio), 45-24, in Week 4. They visit Fort Hill (Md) on Thursday.

3. Valley View (5-0) (3) (D-2): The Cougars beat Honesdale, 49-21, in Week 4. They host Berwick on Friday.

4. Dallas (5-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Wyoming Valley West, 49-0, in Week 4. They visit Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

5. Bethlehem Catholic (3-2) (5) (D-11): The Hawks lost to 6A No. 5 Nazareth, 27-13, in Week 4. They host Whitehall on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (5-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Beaver Falls, 40-0, in Week 4. They visit Hopewell on Friday.

2. Middletown (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Blue Raiders beat Steelton-Highspire, 49-21, in Week 4. They visit Boiling Springs on Friday.

3. Wyomissing (5-0) (3) (D-3): The Spartans beat West York, 48-0, in Week 4. They visit Fleetwood on Saturday.

4. Central Valley (5-0) (4) (D-7): The Warriors beat Keystone Oaks, 56-6, in Week 4. They visit Waynesburg Central on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (5-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Loyalsock Township, 41-6, in Week 4. They visit Milton on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (5-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Central Columbia, 62-0, in Week 4. They host South Williamsport on Friday.

2. Washington (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat, 46-20, in Week 4. They host Frazier on Friday.

3. Ligonier Valley (5-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat West Shamokin, 54-7, in Week 4. They visit Purchase Line on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Wilmington (5-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Conneaut, 51-14, in Week 4. They host Greenville on Friday.

5. Richland (5-0) (NR) (D-6): The Rams beat Somerset, 62-8, in Week 4. They visit Westmont-Hilltop on Saturday.

Out: Mt. Carmel (D-4)

Class A

1. Old Forge (4-0) (1) (D-2): The Devils did not play in Week 4. They host Dunmore on Friday.

2. Jeannette (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Springdale, 43-0, in Week 4. They host Brownsville on Friday.

3. Farrell (3-2) (3) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Cambridge Springs, 63-0, in Week 4. They visit Mercer on Friday.

4. Clairton (3-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears beat No. 5 Laurel, 33-7, in Week 4. They visit Leechburg on Friday.

5. Williams Valley (5-0) (NR) (D-11): The Vikings beat Juniata, 49-15, in Week 4. They visit Line Mountain on Friday.

Out: Laurel (D-7)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Valley, Clairton, Jeannette, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Washington