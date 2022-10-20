Through the Years: Antlers were on the line when West Deer, East Deer met

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

West Deer School District West Deer quarterback Bob Uchic gets loose for a touchdown run at East Deer Field as a standing-room crowd watched the Braves keep possession of the Antlers Trophy with a 26-6 victory over the Bucks on Oct. 27, 1962.

Bob Uchic scored two touchdowns and threw to Steve Nagy for two more as West Deer posted a 26-6 victory at East Deer on Oct. 27, 1962. The winners got to keep the coveted Antlers Trophy for one more year.

75 years ago

• Springdale’s Alex Kozma scored five touchdowns and two extra points as Springdale walloped Ford City, 34-0.

• Leechburg pulled off a home upset over Arnold, 20-18, before 4,500 fans. Frank Diani’s blocked punt was picked up by Dom Ravetta and it led to a Mooley Walker touchdown to win it.

60 years ago

• Arnold remained undefeated with a 19-12 win over Ford City. Dave Olivo threw two TD passes and scored one on a keeper.

50 years ago

• Undefeated Freeport’s 49-6 rout over Apollo-Ridge was marred by star quarterback Kent Crytzer’s ankle injury. Wingback Frank Ballina tallied a pair of touchdowns.

• Mike Hansen scored three touchdowns as Kiski Area broke open a close game and rolled to a 47-0 victory before a capacity crowd at Hempfield.

40 years ago

• Special teams were the difference as Highlands downed Greensburg Salem, 19-13. Steve Kesicki scored on an 82-yard kickoff return and a 49-yard punt return.

• Dave Martin set a school record, scoring all five Plum touchdowns in a 34-7 romp at Latrobe.

25 years ago

• Valley’s Brandon Williams became the first Alle-Kiski player to exceed 4,000 career rushing yards as the Vikings defeated Burrell, 45-28.

• Riverview pulled off a 21-13 upset over top-ranked Clairton before an overflow crowd at Riverside Park. Tailback Lucas Heakins rushed for 184 yards.

10 years ago

• Chaz Cheatham’s touchdown catch from Dan Farinelli with 41 seconds to go lifted Valley to a 20-17 win over Kittanning.

• Debuting its new scoreboard, Knoch downed Indiana, 20-14, behind 156 rushing yards and a pair of TDs from Ben Tackett.

Five years ago

• Freeport’s defense sacked Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Shrubb six times and grabbed three interceptions, one 80 yards for a score by Conor Selinger, as the Yellowjackets clinched a playoff spot with a 28-7 victory.

• Fox Chapel secured a playoff berth with a 34-18 win a Chartiers Valley. Seniors Nick Gizzo and Micah Morris each surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

