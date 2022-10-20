TribLIVE Logo
Through the Years: Antlers were on the line when West Deer, East Deer met

By: George Guido
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Bob Uchic scored two touchdowns and threw to Steve Nagy for two more as West Deer posted a 26-6 victory at East Deer on Oct. 27, 1962. The winners got to keep the coveted Antlers Trophy for one more year.

75 years ago

Springdale’s Alex Kozma scored five touchdowns and two extra points as Springdale walloped Ford City, 34-0.

Leechburg pulled off a home upset over Arnold, 20-18, before 4,500 fans. Frank Diani’s blocked punt was picked up by Dom Ravetta and it led to a Mooley Walker touchdown to win it.

60 years ago

• Arnold remained undefeated with a 19-12 win over Ford City. Dave Olivo threw two TD passes and scored one on a keeper.

50 years ago

• Undefeated Freeport’s 49-6 rout over Apollo-Ridge was marred by star quarterback Kent Crytzer’s ankle injury. Wingback Frank Ballina tallied a pair of touchdowns.

• Mike Hansen scored three touchdowns as Kiski Area broke open a close game and rolled to a 47-0 victory before a capacity crowd at Hempfield.

40 years ago

• Special teams were the difference as Highlands downed Greensburg Salem, 19-13. Steve Kesicki scored on an 82-yard kickoff return and a 49-yard punt return.

• Dave Martin set a school record, scoring all five Plum touchdowns in a 34-7 romp at Latrobe.

25 years ago

Valley’s Brandon Williams became the first Alle-Kiski player to exceed 4,000 career rushing yards as the Vikings defeated Burrell, 45-28.

Riverview pulled off a 21-13 upset over top-ranked Clairton before an overflow crowd at Riverside Park. Tailback Lucas Heakins rushed for 184 yards.

10 years ago

• Chaz Cheatham’s touchdown catch from Dan Farinelli with 41 seconds to go lifted Valley to a 20-17 win over Kittanning.

• Debuting its new scoreboard, Knoch downed Indiana, 20-14, behind 156 rushing yards and a pair of TDs from Ben Tackett.

Five years ago

Freeport’s defense sacked Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Shrubb six times and grabbed three interceptions, one 80 yards for a score by Conor Selinger, as the Yellowjackets clinched a playoff spot with a 28-7 victory.

Fox Chapel secured a playoff berth with a 34-18 win a Chartiers Valley. Seniors Nick Gizzo and Micah Morris each surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

