Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland
By:
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 5:36 PM
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.
Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.
75 years ago
• In a rare Thursday night encounter, touchdowns by Ralph Sadowski and Don Bolce and two PATs by Jim Bartell led Har-Brack to a 14-12 victory over North Catholic.
• Springdale fullback Ottis Quarles scored on a 1-yard smash, and Alex Kozma hauled in a 20-yard pass from Bob Lincoln in a decisive 32-6 win over McKees Rocks.
60 years ago
• Ties remained in fashion at Knoch as the Knights played to a third straight draw, a 12-12 stalemate against Zelienople. The Golden Bears tied the score with 35 seconds left, but Knoch’s Eric McCuen blocked Ted Kennedy’s PAT attempt to preserve the tie for the 1-0-3 Knights.
• Dave Olivo and Dan Fiorentino tallied touchdowns as Arnold blanked Tarentum, 12-0.
50 years ago
• Leechburg’s Dave Csonka and John Smail scored two touchdowns each as the Blue Devils blasted Mars, 38-0.
40 years ago
• In a showdown between two future NFL players, Burrell and Kittanning played to a 21-21 tie. Burrell’s Tom Brown scored the three Bucs touchdowns and ran for 132 yards, and Kittanning’s Mitch Frerotte recorded 17 tackles — 12 unassisted.
• Plum running back Paul Palamara scored on runs of 63 and 73 yards as the Mustangs pulled away from Fox Chapel in the second half for a 27-7 victory.
25 years ago
• Valley’s Brandon Williams exploded for six touchdowns, two in the game’s first three minutes, as the Vikings routed Hampton, 44-22.
• Matt Lasher ran for 322 yards and four TDs as undefeated Kittanning pounded Knoch, 49-12.
10 years ago
• Burrell’s Cole Bush set a school record with six touchdowns in a game as the Bucs manhandled Kittanning, 56-35, at Red Ullom Field.
• Apollo-Ridge stopped Avonworth on fourth down inside the Vikings 1 in overtime to preserve a 28-21 victory at Owens Field.
Five years ago
• Just two miles from the West Virginia state line, Highlands defeated Albert Gallatin, 30-20. Logan Crise returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a TD.
• Nick Gizzo ran for 312 yards and three touchdowns as Fox Chapel pounded Moon, 42-6.
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Hampton, Highlands, Knoch, Leechburg, Mars, Plum, Valley
