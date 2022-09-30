Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland

By:

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 5:36 PM

Tribune-Review file Freeport quarterback Kent Crytzer listens intently to coach Don Earley’s instructions on Sept. 29, 1972. The strategy worked as Crytzer ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others as the Yellowjackets won, 38-0.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.

75 years ago

• In a rare Thursday night encounter, touchdowns by Ralph Sadowski and Don Bolce and two PATs by Jim Bartell led Har-Brack to a 14-12 victory over North Catholic.

• Springdale fullback Ottis Quarles scored on a 1-yard smash, and Alex Kozma hauled in a 20-yard pass from Bob Lincoln in a decisive 32-6 win over McKees Rocks.

60 years ago

• Ties remained in fashion at Knoch as the Knights played to a third straight draw, a 12-12 stalemate against Zelienople. The Golden Bears tied the score with 35 seconds left, but Knoch’s Eric McCuen blocked Ted Kennedy’s PAT attempt to preserve the tie for the 1-0-3 Knights.

• Dave Olivo and Dan Fiorentino tallied touchdowns as Arnold blanked Tarentum, 12-0.

50 years ago

• Leechburg’s Dave Csonka and John Smail scored two touchdowns each as the Blue Devils blasted Mars, 38-0.

40 years ago

• In a showdown between two future NFL players, Burrell and Kittanning played to a 21-21 tie. Burrell’s Tom Brown scored the three Bucs touchdowns and ran for 132 yards, and Kittanning’s Mitch Frerotte recorded 17 tackles — 12 unassisted.

• Plum running back Paul Palamara scored on runs of 63 and 73 yards as the Mustangs pulled away from Fox Chapel in the second half for a 27-7 victory.

25 years ago

• Valley’s Brandon Williams exploded for six touchdowns, two in the game’s first three minutes, as the Vikings routed Hampton, 44-22.

• Matt Lasher ran for 322 yards and four TDs as undefeated Kittanning pounded Knoch, 49-12.

10 years ago

• Burrell’s Cole Bush set a school record with six touchdowns in a game as the Bucs manhandled Kittanning, 56-35, at Red Ullom Field.

• Apollo-Ridge stopped Avonworth on fourth down inside the Vikings 1 in overtime to preserve a 28-21 victory at Owens Field.

Five years ago

• Just two miles from the West Virginia state line, Highlands defeated Albert Gallatin, 30-20. Logan Crise returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a TD.

• Nick Gizzo ran for 312 yards and three touchdowns as Fox Chapel pounded Moon, 42-6.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Hampton, Highlands, Knoch, Leechburg, Mars, Plum, Valley