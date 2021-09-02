Through the years: Burrell’s Cole Bush thwarts Valley comeback

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 6:46 PM

Tribune-Review file Burrell’s Cole Bush leaps over the goal line to score an overtime touchdown in a 23-16 win over Valley on Sept. 3, 2011.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Cole Bush scored on a 2-yard run to lift Burrell to a 23-16 overtime win at Valley in 2011.

The Vikings had scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

75 years ago

• In the battle of the Rometo brothers, Al’s East Deer Bucks defeated brother Ossie’s Springdale squad 14-6 behind touchdowns from Johnny McCaskey and George Benes.

• Tarentum opened the season with a 27-0 blanking of Freeport under coach Ernie Hefferle, who would go on to coach the New Orleans Saints. Bob Holliday scored two Redcats TDs.

60 years ago

• Vandergrift opened what would be its final season with a 26-0 win at Derry Area’s new stadium. Rich Kallock recovered a Trojans fumble at the 2, and Sam Maraffi scored on the following play to start the scoring.

• Knoch’s Dan Flick scored one touchdown and set up another with a 96-yard run from the Knights 2 to the Mars 2 in a 12-7 victory over the Planets under 90-degree heat in Saxonburg.

50 years ago

• A 21-yard run by Guy Talley lifted Fox Chapel to a 12-8 victory over Churchill. The Foxes defense held the Chargers to 31 yards in the second half.

• Despite just four returning starters from the 1970 WPIAL runner-up, Kiski Area blasted Norwin, 48-20. Tom King ran for 173 yards and two TDs.

40 years ago

• Mike White tossed scoring passes to Billy Callahan and Mark McCloud as Valley blanked Derry Area, 13-0, at muddy Trojans Stadium

• A 44-yard run by Eric Crum and an extra point from Mike Hudak proved to be enough as Highlands downed Franklin Regional, 7-6.

25 years ago

• Kevin McDowell ran for two touchdowns, and Lindale Smith scored on a 46-yard interception return as Deer Lakes held on to defeat New Brighton, 19-14.

• Kittanning’s defense held Johnstown to minus-78 yards rushing, and Dave Cushey scored on a 4-yard run and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 29-6 Wildcats victory.

10 years ago

• Under the portable lights at Riverside Park, the Riverview Raiders knocked off Wilkinsburg, 27-6, as Jake Milberger scored on a pair of quarterback sneaks.

Five years ago

• Freeport quarterback Austin Romanchak scored on runs of 64 and 28 yards and threw TD passes to Jacob Sarver and Evan Schaffhauser as the Yellowjackets routed Vincentian, 49-14.

• Kiski Area’s defense tallied three safeties, and defensive tackle Issac Reid scored on a 26-yard interception return to pace a 27-7 victory over Plum.