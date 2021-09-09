Through the years: Fran Rogel falls in debut as Highlands coach

Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM

Tribune-Review file Highlands coach Fran Rogel watched the final seconds tick away during his first game with the Golden Rams, a 14-6 loss in 1971. The former Penn State and Steelers fullback had come to Highlands from just-closed North Braddock Scott.

Editor’s note: Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Despite losing four fumbles, North Catholic spoiled the debut of new Highlands coach Fran Rogel, 14-6, in 1971. Reuben Samuels scored the only Golden Rams TD on an 8-yard run.

75 years ago

• Leechburg opened unfinished Veterans Field as the Blue Wave, the team’s nickname then, lost to Vandergrift, 19-0, as fans watched from temporary bleachers. Brothers Rudy and Johnny Minarcin scored Blue Lancers touchdowns as Leechburg debuted its new green-and-silver uniforms.

• West Deer upset Plum, 12-0, behind scoring runs from John Shurina and John Timoshenko.

60 years ago

• Dave Taliani scored three touchdowns as East Deer-Frazer knocked off Rankin, 19-6.

• Mike Lenosky won his first game as Springdale coach, 7-6, over Fox Chapel thanks to Mike Liberati’s 80-yard touchdown run and PAT.

50 years ago

• Mike Westerman hit on 13 of 15 passes as Freeport rolled by Apollo-Ridge, 41-0. Ray Zema added two Yellowjackets rushing TDs

40 years ago

• Kittanning’s trip to Clearfield County was a successful one as Paul Julius ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards and the rout was on as the Wildcats manhandled Curwensviile, 47-7.

• Denny Moore tallied three touchdowns as Kiski Area took the measure of Indiana, 31-14, at Davis Field. Denny Stone picked off two Indians passes.

25 years ago

• Brandon Williams rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns as Valley blasted Highlands, 35-6. The Vikings defense held the Golden Rams to just 28 rushing yards.

• Ben Erdeljac ran for a touchdown and caught another one on a pass from Justin Dudczak as Riverview pounded Duquesne, 35-7, at Riverside Park.

10 years ago

• Knoch scored six touchdowns in the first half and crushed Albert Gallatin, 56-8. Quarterback Kyler Kenyon ran for a touchdown and passed for two more.

• Plum’s Jake Diguilio scored on two 1-yard plunges in the second half as the Mustangs defeated Kittanning, 19-14.

Five years ago

• Burrell’s Max Garda ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 167 yards and two more TDs as the Bucs took the measure of Shady Side Academy, 35-21, at foggy Michael Farrell Stadium.

• Chase Balla ran for two touchdowns and Tyler Green one as Valley came from behind to defeat Seton LaSalle, 19-14.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Shady Side Academy, Springdale, Valley