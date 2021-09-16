Through the years: Greece’s 5 TDs carry Kiski Area to victory

By:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Ross Greece (2) scores on a 9-yard first quarter run against Plum on Sept. 2, 2016, at Davis Field in Vandergrift.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Kiski Area’s Ross Greece scored five touchdowns, one on a 33-yard interception return, to lift the Cavaliers to a 42-28 Big East Conference win against Latrobe in 2016.

75 years ago

• Wes Johnston scored three touchdowns as Arnold pounded West Deer, 35-7, before 4,200 fans at Leslie Memorial Stadium.

• George “Cubby” France and Tony Kotowski scored two touchdowns each as Ken High routed Schenley, 45-0.

60 years ago

• Har-Brack got two touchdowns each from quarterback Chet Foster and halfback Laverne Manley as the Tigers blasted North Hills, 44-13.

• Bell-Avon’s Don Bowman returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown as the Lions defeated Apollo, 20-6, at Avonmore Field.

50 years ago

• Plum ended a 14-game losing streak with a 6-6 tie against Southmoreland. The Scotties were coach by Chuck Bonello, who was at Plum when the streak started.

• As time expired, Springdale’s Billy Seles passed to Bill Walsh for a touchdown and Terry Dreher added the PAT as the Dynamos shocked Leechburg, 13-12.

40 years ago

• Highlands shocked conference favorite Valley, 33-7, as Lee Hetrick intercepted two Vikings passes, one for a 37-yard touchdown. Quarterback Eric Crum scored a pair of Golden Rams TDs.

• Leechburg’s Mark Lamendola intercepted three Mars passes, the first for a 91-yard touchdown, as Leechburg knocked off the Planets, 20-6.

25 years ago

• Knoch won the 200th game in school history in bizarre fashion. Burrell stormed onto to celebrate an apparent win before time expired and was flagged for a penalty. Jeff Sturgeon then passed to Robert Milliron and the Knights won it, 25-20.

• Fox Chapel went to 4-0 after turning back Central Catholic, 16-6, at Duquesne’s Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field. A blocked punt by Sean Barbour at the Vikings 17 led to a 1-yard tally by Ron Valenty.

10 years ago

• Burrell went to 3-0 under new coach Kevin Horwatt with a 38-6 victory over West Shamokin. The Bucs turned a blocked punt and two fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

• Freeport defensive back Damon Smith stopped Shady Side Academy’s Reggie Mitchell on a fourth down play at the Yellowjackets 12 with 1:10 to go, preserving a 21-14 victory.

Five years ago

• Knoch quarterback Mac Christy ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to Zack Boldy as the Knights upset Highlands, 21-14.

