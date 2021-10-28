Through the years: In 1961, Oakmont handled fledgling Fox Chapel

Oakmont Carnegie Library Oakmont’s John Miceli heads for the end zone on Oct. 23, 1961 as the Oaks defeated Fox Chapel, 19-6, at Riverside Park. Miceli was inducted into the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

In 1961, Oakmont defeated first-year Fox Chapel, 19-6, behind two touchdowns from John Miceli and an 85-yard punt return by Dave Kerr. The win gave first-year coach Chuck Wagner’s team a 5-2 mark.

75 years ago

• East Deer remained undefeated with a 25-6 victory over Freeport behind two Jack McCaskey touchdowns at Tarentum’s Dreshar Stadium. The Freeport score was on a 55-yard pass from Leon (Bud) Carson to Eddie Corgnatti.

• Tarentum’s Tom Syplula returned a punt 65 yards with 1:30 to go and Wib Carter booted the extra point to give a Redcats a 13-13 tie against Penn High (later to be known as Penn Hills.)

60 years ago

• Freeport won its first game of the season over West Deer, 26-12. Sophomore quarterback Ron Canterna tossed scoring passes to Rich Kettering and Al Yates tallied on a 53-yard interception return.

50 years ago

• Plum ended a 20-game losing streak with a 28-20 victory over Waynesburg. Bob Squires scored a pair of touchdowns, giving coach Joe Naunchik the first of 129 career victories.

• Deer Lakes knocked off Apollo-Ridge, 35-6 as Bob Szczpinksi caught a pair of TD passes from Joe Corrado

40 years ago

• Fox Chapel spilled Central Catholic from the unbeaten ranks with an 18-0 victory. John Layden scored all three Foxes touchdowns.

• Senior Mike Hudak booted a 21-yard field goal through snow flurries with 3:21 to go, lifting Highlands to a 17-14 victory over McKeesport.

25 years ago

• Riverview secured its third straight undefeated conference season with a 35-14 victory at Leechburg. Fritz Tamburro ran for touchdowns of 48 and 43 yards.

• Brothers Dave and Bernie Pucka each ran for touchdowns as Plum wrapped up a playoff berth with a 12-6 victory over McKeesport.

10 years ago

• Knoch concluded its first and, to date, only undefeated regular season in school history with a 28-3 victory over Mars. Ky Kenyon ran for 182 yards and passed for 183 yards.

• Apollo-Ridge concluded the season with a 38-0 victory over West Shamokin. Anthony Bozzarelli ran for 148 yards and four TDs.

Five years ago

• Max Garda became the first Burrell player to pass and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season as the Bucs finished with an emotional, 21-13 victory over Deer Lakes. It would have been senior night for Noah Cornuet, who died during a 2014 summer workout.

• Playoff-bound Springdale closed out the regular season with a 34-13 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Quarterback Sammy Carey intercepted a pass in the end zone then directed a 96-yard, momentum-shifting drive.