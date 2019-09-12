Through the Years: Kiski Area edged Nunes-led Butler on late TD in 1994

By:

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 5:41 PM

Tribune-Review file After coaching together at Valley for three seasons, Butler coach Sam Albert (left) greets Kiski Area coach Larry Kunselman on Sept. 16, 1994, at Davis Field.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Jason Clouser’s scoring pass to Tony Chin with 18 seconds left in the game lifted Kiski Area to a 27-19 victory over Butler on Sept. 16, 1994. Clouser intercepted a pass from Troy Nunes as time ran out to secure the victory.

75 years ago

• Oakmont’s Evans intercepted a pass at the Tarentum 33 and returned it for the game’s only touchdown as the Indians, as Oakmont was called then, defeated Tarentum, 6-0.

• Plum halfback Kunza scored three touchdowns in a 19-6 triumph over West Deer.

60 years ago

• Tarentum piled up 423 rushing yards and quarterback Buddy Lefevre scored a pair of TDs as the Redcats belted East Deer, 33-14. Walter Shaw’s 80-yard kickoff return was a Bucks highlight. “Baby Love” Shaw has hosted nationally syndicated Christian radio shows from the West Coast for more than 35 years.

• Left halfback Bill Capello’s scored three touchdowns to pace West Deer to a 19-13 win at Hampton.

50 years ago

• Deer Lakes’ Larry Bracco and Ron Novosat scored TDs in the last nine minutes as the Lancers won their first game in school history, 14-8, over Shady Side Academy.

• Apollo-Ridge netted its initial football win with a 27-0 shutout over Franklin Regional. Roy Crawford scored two touchdowns, and Dave Guido added another.

40 years ago

• Defending WPIAL Class AA champion Knoch won its home opener, 20-7, over Greensburg Central Catholic. Don Griffin threw scoring passes to Rick Kosecki and Scott Dombart.

• Kiski Area quarterback Mike Zidek threw for one score, ran for another and booted three PATs as the Cavaliers slammed Johnstown, 21-2, at Point Stadium.

25 years ago

• Darren Pavetto returned to the Burrell lineup after suffering a knee injury during the first week of training camp. He ran 11 yards for a touchdown to help the 3-0 Bucs to a 27-14 victory over Laurel.

10 years ago

• With a set of rented lights illuminating Riverside Park, the Riverview Raiders downed Wilkinsburg, 37-14. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Milberger ran for two TDs as Wilkinsburg remained stuck at 499 wins.

• Burrell coach Tom Henderson escorted his daughter, Morgan, onto the as part of the school’s homecoming court at halftime. The Bucs went on to a 43-20 victory over Summit Academy.

Five years ago

• Tre Tipton and Duane Brown combined for 518 yards as Apollo-Ridge snapped Kittanning’s 10-game Allegheny Conference winning streak, 44-41 in overtime. Tipton rushed for 309 yards.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, Knoch, Plum, Riverview