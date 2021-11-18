Through the years: Kiski Area won thriller in 1971 playoffs

By:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Kiski Area coach Dick Dilts confers with fullback Steve Kanas on Nov. 17, 1971 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in a WPIAL playoff game against Penn Hills. The Cavaliers won, 9-6, and moved on to the title game.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

In a history-making WPIAL playoff game where all undefeated teams were admitted to the postseason for the first time, Kiski Area’s Joe Stone kicked a 25-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers to a 9-6 victory over Penn Hills on Nov. 17, 1971.

Had the game ended in a tie, Penn Hills would have moved on because of more offensive yardage, which was the way ties were broken in that era. Kiski Area went on to defeat Thomas Jefferson the following weekend for WPIAL honors.

75 years ago

• Springdale won the WPIAL Class A title by edging Dormont, 21-20, at Clairton Stadium. Alex Kozma scored all three Springdale touchdowns and three PATs (worth one point at the time) for the victory.

• It became a clean sweep for the Alle-Kiski Valley as East Deer joined Ken High and Springdale as WPIAL champions. The Bucks defeated Bethel Park, 14-7, in Class B behind two touchdowns by Cal Grossi and a pair of PAT kicks by Bob Stoneburner. It is, to date, the only time that schools from three geographically contiguous school districts won WPIAL titles and the first time brothers won WPIAL gold the same season under Springdale’s Ozzie Rometo and East Deer’s Al Rometo.

60 years ago

• Washington Township fell short in its quest for back-to-back WPIAL titles with a 13-0 loss to Avella in the WPIAL Class B title game at Dormont Stadium. Eagles fullback Steve Petka scored both TDs and Washington Township could penetrate Avella territory just once.

40 years ago

• Bacon, eggs and football? In a rare, Saturday 11 a.m. contest, Kiski Area fell to North Hills, 14-7, in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal at unlighted Pitt Stadium. Don Gibbon scored the only Cavaliers touchdown. Mt. Lebanon beat Gateway in the other semifinal before sunset.

• Knoch defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-0, in a Class 3A semifinal. Russ Kroneberg and Steve Stone scored touchdowns as the Knights defense forced four turnovers.

• Freeport punched its ticket to the WPIAL finals with a 20-0 victory over Brentwood. Ron Grove’s scoring pass from Keith Conti, Jim Huth’s 19-yard run and Mark Olesnivich’s 48-yard interception return provided the Yellowjackets scoring.

25 years ago

• Justin Dudczak ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Riverview stopped Monessen, 25-14, to earn a berth in the Class A title game. A 27-yard field goal by Lucas Heakins in the third quarter gave the Raiders the lead for good.

• A week after the stunning playoff victory over No. 1 Penn Hills, Plum was eliminated by Woodland Hills, 42-14. Steve Whiteman scored both Mustangs TDs on pass reception.

10 years ago

• An 18-yard field goal by Kory Wood as time ran out gave Knoch a heart-stopping 9-7 win over Franklin Regional in a WPIAL 3A semifinal at Valley High stadium. Austin Slupe recovered a fumble at the Panthers 1 to set up the winning field goal.

Tags: Kiski Area