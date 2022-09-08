Through the Years: Tre Tipton’s big day sparked Apollo-Ridge

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Tribune-Review file Apollo-Ridge receiver Tre Tipton hurdles Wilkinsburg defender Ryan Cox after a reception in the first half Sept. 7, 2012 at Owens Field in Apollo.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Tre Tipton hauled in three TD passes from Jesse Zelonka as Apollo-Ridge routed Wilkinsburg, 41-0, on Sept. 7, 2012 at Owens Field.

75 years ago

• Tarentum’s defense held Beaver to two first downs while Johnny Collins and Floyd (Dixon) Anthony scored touchdowns as the Redcats prevailed, 14-0.

• Freeport halfback Leon (Bud) Carson scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run in the fourth period to record a 7-0 victory at Pitcairn.

60 years ago

• Vandergrift ended a 10-game losing streak by defeating Derry, 26-0. Rich Brestensky recovered a Derry fumble in the end zone for a Blue Lancers touchdown.

• Bobby Dixon scored on a 72-yard run, thanks to a block by John Hessom, with four minutes left as Washington Township downed St. Vincent Prep, 18-12.

50 years ago

• Freeport’s Kent Crytzer ran for three touchdowns and passed for two others as the Yellowjackets downed Riverview, 35-12.

• Valley, unhappy about the showers not working at Hurst Stadium, took it out on Mt. Pleasant with a 38-13 victory. Jimmy Seminko ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns while Doug Sargent added a pair of TDs

40 years ago

• Fox Chapel’s defense held Seneca Valley to one first down and third-string quarterback Tom Kendrick threw one touchdown pass and scored another on a 1-yard keeper in a 33-0 victory.

• Steve Kesecki’s 86-yard kickoff return with 4:44 to go lifted Highlands to a 16-14 victory at Canon-McMillan. Athletic director Chris Warriner coached the team because of a Highlands teachers’ strike.

25 years ago

• Kittanning went to 3-0 for the first time in 16 years with a 60-13 rout over Pine-Richland. Josh Fink ran for 200 yards on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns.

• Future Pittsburgh mayor Luke Ravenstahl threw for a touchdown, ran for another and picked up an interception and fumble recovery as North Catholic downed Knoch, 42-20.

10 years ago

• Freeport’s Damon Smith scored from a yard out with 11 seconds to go as the Yellowjackets edged Ford City, 19-14.

Five years ago

• Fox Chapel quarterback Nick Gizzo scored on a 3-yard option with 43 seconds to go and Andrew Jeffrey booted the extra point as the Foxes edged Woodland Hills, 22-21

• Junior Skyy Moore rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another as Shady Side Academy blasted Burrell, 42-8. Moore, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, had missed much of the previous high school season with a broken ankle.