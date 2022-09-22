Through the Years: West Deer opened new stadium with loss to Mars

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 3:44 PM

After 29 consecutive road games, West Deer finally has a place to call home as Braves Stadium opened on Sept. 30, 1947. But Mars ruined the home opener with a 21-12 victory, led by Bill Gearing’s two touchdowns.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

75 years ago

• In a game moved from Arnold’s Leslie Stadium to the larger Ken High Memorial Stadium, a crowd of 8,100 watched Tarentum remain undefeated with a 26-0 shutout of Arnold behind two Chris Warriner touchdowns.

60 years ago

• Plum’s Ron Davis intercepted a pass in the end zone in the game’s final moments to preserve an 18-16 victory over Penn Claridge.

• Apollo remained undefeated with an 18-6 victory over the Trafford Tomahawks. Mick Jackson scored two Apollo TDs.

50 years ago

• Kiski Area employed 13 different ballcarriers in a 58-0 rout of Valley. Bob Hrobak and Vince Woody scored two TDs each.

• Highlands defeated Shaler, 20-7, as Tom Manley’s touchdown two minutes into the second half gave the Golden Rams the lead for good.

40 years ago

• Apollo-Ridge coach Harry Rollinson kept his promise that he would shave his head if the Vikings beat Leechburg and end an 11-game losing streak against the Blue Devils. Two Eli Crosby touchdowns brought the razor out in a 21-0 victory.

• Tom Kyler’s TD runs of 51 and 10 yards led Freeport to a 14-7 victory over Deer Lakes.

25 years ago

• After a scoreless first quarter, Riverview romped to a 41-7 victory over Springdale as Lucas Heakins ran for 255 yards.

• Fox Chapel defeated Penn Hills for the first time in school history, 27-14, behind two Chad Killian touchdowns.

10 years ago

• Two weeks after being urged to try out for the football team, Valley soccer player Steve Colagrande booted a 26-yard field goal to provide the Vikings with a 9-8 shocker over Freeport.

• Burrell junior Cody Wolfe’s 80-yard kickoff return paced Burrell to a 27-6 victory over Shady Side Academy.

Five years ago

• Springdale’s Josh Jones passed for 123 yards and three touchdowns and the Dynamos took the measure of Leechburg, 53-13.

• Kiski Area won its first game of the season with a 42-7 decision over Connellsville. Ross Greece scored three Cavaliers touchdowns.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Shady Side Academy, Springdale, Valley