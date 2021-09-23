TribLIVE Logo
Through the years: West Deer sent coach off with win in 1961

By: George Guido
Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Dave Nagy ran for a touchdown and scored another on an interception as West Deer won the 1961 “Battle of Bakerstown Road” over Pine-Richland, 25-0. The happy Braves carried coach Dave Whartenby off the field as the young mentor entered the military along with assistant Steve Paskorz the following day.

75 years ago

• East Deer remained undefeated with a 20-7 win at Penn Claridge. Bob Stoneburner threw for two touchdowns and booted a pair of PATs.

• A crowd of 6,000 fans jammed Dreshar Stadium to watch Springdale knock off Tarentum, 18-14. Alex Kozma’s 2 TDs powered Springdale.

60 years ago

• Oakmont’s Riverside Park opened for business as the Oaks defeated Shady Side Academy, 25-6. John Miceli scored two TDs and passed 60 yards to Rich Carlberg for another tally.

50 years ago

• Tom Giotto and the late Larry Wilson scored two touchdowns each as Kiski Area won its long-awaited home opener, 38-0, over Latrobe.

• Knoch set a school single-game scoring record by hammering Apollo-Ridge, 41-7. Rick Voltz scored four touchdowns and booted five extra points

40 years ago

• Burrell’s Brian Huet set a school record that still stands with 12 receptions as the Bucs defeated East Allegheny , 26-12.

• Chris Budzilek scored on TD runs of 59 and 73 yards as Leechburg rolled past Apollo-Ridge, 34-14.

25 years ago

• In what was believed to be the largest crowd in Mustangs Stadium history, Penn Hills edged Plum, 8-7. The USA Today No. 1 team scored on an 11-yard run late in the third period by DeWayne Thompson to give the Indians the winning margin.

• Jon Kluciar’s touchdown and a PAT by Derek Kamis lifted Ford City to a 17-16 overtime win at Apollo-Ridge.

10 years ago

• Chuck Wagner moved to moved into fifth place on the all-time WPIAL coaching victory list with 255 as Springdale turned back Northgate, 26-12.

• Gage Clark ran for one Highlands touchdown and threw for another as the Golden Rams escaped Kittanning with a 24-21 win.

Five years ago

• Duane Brown, returning from a tear of his ACL and MCL, scored five touchdowns as Apollo-Ridge defeated Burrell, 48-34. Brown scored on a 2-yard run and on four TD passes from Kyle Fitzroy.

• Valley’s Chase Balla directed a touchdown drive of 70 yards in 74 seconds as the Vikings turned back Deer Lakes, 31-24. A 13-yard Balla pass to Nijal Rodgers with 28 seconds left pulled it out.

