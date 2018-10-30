Ticket sales for WPIAL football playoffs shift online, away from schools

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 4:21 PM

If high school football fans want to purchase playoff tickets, the WPIAL encourages them to buy online.

In a break with tradition, many WPIAL schools will not have preprinted playoff tickets available for fans to purchase in advance. Instead, the WPIAL has partnered with GoFan, a company that specializes in digital ticket sales.

The website: https://gofan.co/app/school/PA68325

In years past, the WPIAL handed each school’s administration a bulk of paper presale tickets.

“The board back in the summer made a decision that we would discontinue the issuance of presale tickets,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said. “The rationale behind the decision was that, overwhelmingly, the tickets issued would come back unsold.”

However, the WPIAL will continue to provide preprinted paper tickets if a school requests them for football or basketball playoffs. O’Malley said 31 of 62 schools requested presale tickets for the football playoffs that start Friday.

Fans from the other schools must purchase tickets online or at the gate. The website offers adult tickets for $7 and student tickets for $5. Only adult-price tickets are available at the gate.

“With smart phones now,” O’Malley said, “you can buy a ticket standing in line.”

