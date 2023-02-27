Tickets available for Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 3:56 PM

A-K Sports Hall of Fame Valley High and North Carolina Tar Heels wrestling standout Joseph Galli, now president of Techtronic Industries, will be one of 10 inductees at the 2023 Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame banquet.

Tickets are now available for the 52nd Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, set for May 20 at the Pittsburgh Shriners Center in Harmar, near the Route 28 expressway.

Tickets are $40 each, and a patron can sit either with an honorees’ following or at a non-affiliated table.

This year’s inductees will be:

• Erin Exler Bish, Springdale High School and Geneva College softball

• Joseph Galli, Valley High School and University of North Carolina wrestling

• Mark Lamendola, Leechburg and Allegheny College football

• Stefan Lundberg, Kiski Area, Duquesne University and Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer

• Kerry McKinney Mills, Deer Lakes High School and Robert Morris track

• Thomas Phillips, Freeport High School volleyball

• Thomas Saulle, Freeport High School basketball

• Thomas Slosky, Highlands High School and Duquesne University track and field, cross country

• Emily Alcorn Taylor, Riverview High School basketball

• Terry Thompson, Kittanning High School, Clarion University basketball and Knoch coach

Also, Trib Total Media will be sponsoring the student awards that will include:

• Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge, Valley News Dispatch Offensive Football Player of the Year

• Jacksen Reiser, Freeport, Valley News Dispatch Defensive Football Player of the Year

• Ryan Hanes, Deer Lakes, Valley News Dispatch Boys Soccer Player of the Year

• Kaitlyn Killinger, Plum, Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year

• Burrell special needs student-athlete Andrew Gratzmiller will receive the hall’s 2023 Courage Award.

The four Cager Classic MVPs and the Valley News Dispatch boys and girls basketball players of the year will be added at a later date.

If you go

52nd A-K Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction

7 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh Shriners Center, Harmar

Tickets: $40

Contact: Larry Lutz, 724-822-3695; Fred Soilis, 412-736-1809; Bill Heasley, 724-882-3079

