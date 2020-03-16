Time to open the vault for daily HSSN Classics archive video streams
Monday, March 16, 2020 | 5:51 PM
While high school sports and sports in general are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the TribLive High School Sports Network misses the action as much as the readers and viewers.
However, thanks to our large archive content, we plan to help fill the void with a daily classic video stream.
The Network will open up the vault to past scholastic thrills.
Check out HSSN on social media every weekday for links to the daily classics.
Plus, despite the hiatus, Trib HSSN will continue to have the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires.
Monday, March 16
WPIAL Boys Basketball — 2020 Class 5A Championship Game Video Stream: Laurel Highlands vs. Mars on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, March 17
Rebel Yell Podcast – Chat with Mt. Lebanon athletic director John Grogan on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – 2019 Class 4A Championship Match Video Stream: Canon-McMillan vs. North Allegheny on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, March 18
WPIAL Football – 2019 Class 2A Semifinals Game Video Stream: Washington vs. Brentwood on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, March 19
WPIAL Baseball – 2019 Class 3A Championship Game Video Stream: Steel Valley vs. Hopewell on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, March 20
Rebel Yell Podcast – Chat with Butler boys basketball coach Matt Clement on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Hockey – 2019 Division 2 Championship Game Video Stream: Ringgold vs. Burrell on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
