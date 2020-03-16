Time to open the vault for daily HSSN Classics archive video streams

Monday, March 16, 2020 | 5:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates after defeating Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

While high school sports and sports in general are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the TribLive High School Sports Network misses the action as much as the readers and viewers.

However, thanks to our large archive content, we plan to help fill the void with a daily classic video stream.

The Network will open up the vault to past scholastic thrills.

Check out HSSN on social media every weekday for links to the daily classics.

Plus, despite the hiatus, Trib HSSN will continue to have the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires.

Monday, March 16

WPIAL Boys Basketball — 2020 Class 5A Championship Game Video Stream: Laurel Highlands vs. Mars on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 17

Rebel Yell Podcast – Chat with Mt. Lebanon athletic director John Grogan on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – 2019 Class 4A Championship Match Video Stream: Canon-McMillan vs. North Allegheny on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 18

WPIAL Football – 2019 Class 2A Semifinals Game Video Stream: Washington vs. Brentwood on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 19

WPIAL Baseball – 2019 Class 3A Championship Game Video Stream: Steel Valley vs. Hopewell on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 20

Rebel Yell Podcast – Chat with Butler boys basketball coach Matt Clement on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – 2019 Division 2 Championship Game Video Stream: Ringgold vs. Burrell on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

