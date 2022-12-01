Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 4:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin celebrates with Adam LaCarte after scoring against Avonworth during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game last Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Birdie

Last week: 1-0 (100%)

Season: 106-28 (79.1%)

This … is … Leopardy.

The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years.

He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.

“Every answer has to be in the form of a question,” Birdie said. “Answers at the end. Don’t peek, you skimmers.”

The Birdie stumbled back into the office Monday with a WPIAL championship hangover. He and the Acrisure Stadium pigeons hit the South Side late Friday, and he came home and gorged on Thanksgiving leftovers until he fell asleep watching a replay of the 3A final.

“I’m ready for some more football,” he said. “Mrs. Birdie liked my idea for this column. She also liked that she gets me out of the house for at least another week.”

Time to play …

1. Coaches for $200: This coach defended Belle Vernon’s move to 3A and quieted nay-sayers with his first WPIAL title.

2. Stars for $400: This future Division I player scored three touchdowns three ways, including the punt return of the year. (Why the heck did they kick it to him?)

3. Lunch pails for $600: The WPIAL 3A champs spent these many hours preparing for Avonworth.

4. Picks for $800: Belle Vernon has his many interceptions and might need a few more this week to beat Martinsburg Central and its rifle-armed quarterback who has thrown for a gazillion yards.

5. Heroes for $1,000: This popular football prognosticator picked Belle Vernon to win the championship.

Answers: Who is Matt Humbert? Who is Quinton Martin? What is 35? What is 17? And … Who is the Birdie?

Now, for his Daily Double: This week’s pick.

• Martinsburg Central (12-2) vs. Belle Vernon (10-2): While the Birdie figured Belle Vernon would have a large advantage against Avonworth, this week’s opponent is a different animal.

“Literally,” Birdie said. “Last week was the Antelopes. This week is the Dragons.”

Martinsburg Central has a mountain of passing yards, six receivers with 20 or more catches and a fast-paced offense that will keep the Leopards backpedaling.

The Leopards will move the ball, but the Dragons will wear down their defense.

Central’s QB is 34-3 as a starter and played in the state semis last year, too. He will cap his career with a trip to the final.

Martinsburg Central 22, Belle Vernon 16

