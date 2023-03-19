TribLIVE Logo
Times, sites set for Tuesday’s PIAA basketball semifinals

By:
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 2:39 PM

The PIAA basketball semifinals conclude Tuesday featuring games for Class 6A, 3A and 2A boys, along with 5A, 4A and A girls.

Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Tuesday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 6A

Spring-Ford (28-3) vs. Reading (30-1) at Coatesville on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Roman Catholic (26-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Boys 3A

Deer Lakes (20-8) vs. Penn Cambria (24-5) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) vs. West Catholic (18-10) at Governor Mifflin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Boys 2A

Otto-Eldred (26-2) vs. Aliquippa (23-6) at Clarion University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) vs. Holy Cross (22-5) at Martz Hall in Pottsville on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Girls 5A

South Fayette (27-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (25-4) at Peters Township on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. West Chester-Rustin (27-3) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Girls 4A

Blackhawk (24-4) vs. North Catholic (25-3) at New Castle on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.

Scranton Prep (24-2) vs. Lansdale Catholic (26-2) at William Allen on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Girls A

Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) vs. Union (21-6) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Mountain View (21-6) vs. Lourdes Regional (21-7) at Berwick on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

