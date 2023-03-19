Times, sites set for Tuesday’s PIAA basketball semifinals
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 2:39 PM
The PIAA basketball semifinals conclude Tuesday featuring games for Class 6A, 3A and 2A boys, along with 5A, 4A and A girls.
Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Tuesday on The Road to Hershey.
Boys 6A
Spring-Ford (28-3) vs. Reading (30-1) at Coatesville on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Roman Catholic (26-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.
Boys 3A
Deer Lakes (20-8) vs. Penn Cambria (24-5) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) vs. West Catholic (18-10) at Governor Mifflin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Boys 2A
Otto-Eldred (26-2) vs. Aliquippa (23-6) at Clarion University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) vs. Holy Cross (22-5) at Martz Hall in Pottsville on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Girls 5A
South Fayette (27-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (25-4) at Peters Township on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. West Chester-Rustin (27-3) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.
Girls 4A
Blackhawk (24-4) vs. North Catholic (25-3) at New Castle on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.
Scranton Prep (24-2) vs. Lansdale Catholic (26-2) at William Allen on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Girls A
Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) vs. Union (21-6) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Mountain View (21-6) vs. Lourdes Regional (21-7) at Berwick on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
