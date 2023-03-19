Times, sites set for Tuesday’s PIAA basketball semifinals

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 2:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Oakland Catholic’s Raygen Hintemeyer celebrates after defeating McKeesport in overtime, 60-59, in their PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinal on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Peters Twp.

The PIAA basketball semifinals conclude Tuesday featuring games for Class 6A, 3A and 2A boys, along with 5A, 4A and A girls.

Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Tuesday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 6A

Spring-Ford (28-3) vs. Reading (30-1) at Coatesville on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Roman Catholic (26-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Boys 3A

Deer Lakes (20-8) vs. Penn Cambria (24-5) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) vs. West Catholic (18-10) at Governor Mifflin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Boys 2A

Otto-Eldred (26-2) vs. Aliquippa (23-6) at Clarion University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) vs. Holy Cross (22-5) at Martz Hall in Pottsville on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Girls 5A

South Fayette (27-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (25-4) at Peters Township on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. West Chester-Rustin (27-3) at Bensalem on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Girls 4A

Blackhawk (24-4) vs. North Catholic (25-3) at New Castle on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.

Scranton Prep (24-2) vs. Lansdale Catholic (26-2) at William Allen on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Girls A

Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) vs. Union (21-6) at Hempfield on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Mountain View (21-6) vs. Lourdes Regional (21-7) at Berwick on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

