‘Tis the season for Westmoreland County playoff picks from The Birdie

By:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 4:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Jack Jollie pulls in a pass that was intended for Franklin Regional’s Roman Sarnic on Oct. 22.

Last week: 4-2 (66.7%)

Season: 92-37 (71.3%)

The Birdie has become a mall-walker as part of his covid times-inspired mission to get in some kind of shape.

While he strolled around and poked his head into department stores recently at Westmoreland Mall, he became increasingly annoyed by the playing of Christmas music.

“It’s not even the middle of November and George Michael and Mariah Carey have already worn out their welcome,” Birdie said. “I walked by Santa and he says, ‘Hey, there. What do you want for Christmas?’ I said, ‘I want for it not to start before Election Day. The plastic pumpkins aren’t even cold in the storage room yet and you’re throwing pre-lit trees and garland in my face.’

“He didn’t like that too much and ignored me. He didn’t know he was in the presence of a celebrity or maybe he’d have shown more respect.”

The Birdie, who won 4 of 6 playoff games last week and continued his march toward 100 wins for the season, was giddy after a stroll around the mall.

He came into the office later that night wearing curly-toed elf shoes and … gulp … chirping.

“Fa-la-la-la-Latrobe,” he sang as he began to string some twinkle lights over his computer. “Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle Belle … Vernon. Deck the Halls … from Jeannette. … Fa-ra-ra-ra-ra-anklin Regional.

“God rest you Derry gentlemen. I could go all night.”

While his Christmas spirit is coming on slowly — and strangely — the Birdie is ready to cast his picks for the quarterfinals.

“Silent night, Friday night, all is calm …” he mumbles as he bites into a piece of fruitcake from last Christmas. “Eight maids a milking, seven (Bill) Swans a swimming, six geese a laying … five Golden Lions. Four calling birdies, three local teams left … and a Birdie, hey that’s me.”

Back to football before this clunker of a column falls down a chimney.

“Bah, Humbert,” he said, angling for the last word.

• Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2): While Mt. Pleasant has overachieved by some standards having returned to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, the Vikings will meet their match — and then some — with a loaded Antelopes team. Big plays will knock the Vikings back on their heels. Avonworth, 34-14

• Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2): Fox Chapel was ready to throw a parade after its first win in the playoffs since 1997. But the celebrating is over for the Foxes, who won’t be able to slow the run and, conversely, won’t run the ball well. Penn-Trafford, 35-7

• New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0): Belle Vernon has done more sitting around than playing football in recent weeks, but the down time will help the Leopards recharge. And that is bad news for New Castle. Belle Vernon, 38-6

Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Fox Chapel, Mt. Pleasant, New Castle, Penn-Trafford