Together again: Highlands guards commit to Point Park for basketball

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Korry Myers and Luke Cochran celebrate with the WPIAL Class 4A championship trophy with teammates after the Rams defeated Belle Vernon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Korry Myers celebrates a 3-pointer during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Grove City’s Kade Persinger takes on offensive foul from Highlands’ Luke Cochran during their PIAA Class 4A second round state playoff game Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

Since they were young, Luke Cochran and Korry Myers have developed a special bond on the basketball court.

From youth leagues to middle school to this winter, when they brought Highlands its first WPIAL championship since 1995, the guards have created an endless amount of memories. Most on-court relationships like theirs come to an end after high school with the players going separate ways off to college.

That isn’t the case for Cochran and Myers as they will share the court for at least another four years.

On April 1, Myers committed to Point Park and decided to join his backcourt mate at the next level. Cochran committed to Point Park earlier in the season.

“I wanted to continue playing basketball, and that was one of my options,” Myers said. “I just really liked it, I looked into it. They had my major (electrical engineering) and they have a good program for it. It just checked everything off the list.”

The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter had his decision narrowed down to a few schools, and Point Park was among the finalists. So when Myers made it official, Cochran wasn’t too surprised.

“It wasn’t as shocking as most people might think. I mean Korry and I have talked about it behind closed doors and stuff like that,” Cochran said.

“So, whenever he committed, it was just like, ‘Oh, that’s great, I figured this.’ Everybody was running up to me and asking me about it, so it was something that was really special because we have really developed a good connection over the past four years, especially this past year.”

Cochran and Myers helped the program win 40 games while averaging 67.9 points the past two years.

This season, the 6-2 Cochran led the team with 18.9 points per game. Myers spread teams out with his shooting ability and averaged 15.7 points, including a WPIAL championship performance where he made six 3-pointers against Belle Vernon.

The duo, along with fellow senior Johnny Crise, helped turn Highlands into one of the premier programs in the WPIAL. Cochran and Myers, who will room together at Point Park, are looking to help do it once again.

“That’s the goal with everything, I think,” Myers said. “I mean, knowing Luke, with Highlands, all we wanted to do was win championships and games for the program and I know the goal hasn’t changed for college with Point Park. I want to contribute in any way possible and help win championships.”

The Pioneers haven’t had a winning season since 2015-16 when they went 17-11 and lost in the semifinals of the KIAC tournament. This season, the Pioneers finished 15-16 in the second year under coach Joe Lewandowski.

Since joining PK Flash, an AAU basketball program that was founded by Lewandowski, before his sophomore year, Cochran has had the opportunity observe his future basketball coach from afar and believes the future is bright for Point Park.

“Coach Lew is a solid guy,” Cochran said. “He just takes programs and takes them to the next level. I’ve seen his practices. He knows what he’s doing. He just is one of those guys that knows how to use their players to their best potential.”

