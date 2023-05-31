Top-seeded Shaler beats Bethel Park in dominant Class 5A championship performance

By:

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 9:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Miguel Hugas and Derek Leas carry the WPIAL championship trophy to their fans after defeating Bethel Park in the Class 5A final on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Miguel Hugas delivers against Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Miguel Hugas is mobbed by head coach Brian Junker and teammates after defeating Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Luke Jarzynka celebrates with Ben Yeckel after scoring against Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Max Saban celebrates after driving in a run against Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Miguel Hugas celebrates after driving in a run against Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Miguel Hugas celebrates after defeating Bethel Park during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park. Previous Next

Top-seeded Shaler certainly lived up to its status as WPIAL favorite.

Alabama recruit Miguel Hugas pitched a complete game, and his Shaler teammates gave him more than enough run support to defeat No. 2 Bethel Park, 10-1, Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Wild Things Park.

The WPIAL title was the sixth overall for Shaler, and the team’s second in five years.

Hugas threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning. By then, Shaler already held a 7-0 lead. The Titans broke the game open with a five-run third inning, helped by two costly errors from Bethel Park.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bethel Park, Shaler