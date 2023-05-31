Top-seeded Shaler beats Bethel Park in dominant Class 5A championship performance
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 9:54 PM
Top-seeded Shaler certainly lived up to its status as WPIAL favorite.
Alabama recruit Miguel Hugas pitched a complete game, and his Shaler teammates gave him more than enough run support to defeat No. 2 Bethel Park, 10-1, Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Wild Things Park.
The WPIAL title was the sixth overall for Shaler, and the team’s second in five years.
Hugas threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning. By then, Shaler already held a 7-0 lead. The Titans broke the game open with a five-run third inning, helped by two costly errors from Bethel Park.
