Top teams hold pat in latest coaches association WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

The top teams in each classification — Shaler (Class 4A), Hampton (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held strong this past week as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 6 WPIAL girls rankings Monday morning.

Shaler upped its Section 1 record to 8-0 and added gold at Saturday’s State College tournament. The Titans posted a 14-2 games record in the 16-team event and topped District 3 power Landisville Hempfield, 2-1, in the championship match.

Class 2A remained status quo from No. 1 to No. 10 as no teams rose, fell, dropped out or entered the rankings.

The only change in the top four throughout the four classifications came in Class 4A where Penn-Trafford, 7-1 in Section 3 and in a battle with Oakland Catholic (8-1) for the section lead, rose one spot to No. 4.

Mars, in fourth place in Section 5, re-enters the Class 3A rankings this week at No. 10. The Planets position gives Section 5 four of the top 10 spots with Hampton at No. 1, Freeport at No. 4 and Armstrong at No. 5.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Polls

Week 6

Class 4A

1. Shaler (last week: 1)

2. North Allegheny (2)

3. Moon (3)

4. Penn-Trafford (5)

5. Oakland Catholic (6)

6. Pine-Richland (4)

7. Bethel Park (7)

8. Seneca Valley (8)

9. Latrobe (10)

10. Upper St. Clair (9)

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Lily Patterson, junior, middle hitter, Moon

Grace Triebsch, sophomore, middle hitter, Upper St. Clair

Class 3A

1. Hampton (last week: 1)

2. Thomas Jefferson (2)

3. South Fayette (3)

4. Freeport (4)

5. Armstrong (5)

6. Trinity (6)

7. Plum (8)

8. Montour (7)

9. Beaver (9)

10. Mars (NR)

Class 3A Players of the Week:

Olivia Lyscik, senior, outside hitter, Montour

Ava Black, senior, middle hitter, Mars

Cassidy Dell, junior, setter, Freeport

Gianna Anderson, junior, libero, Belle Vernon

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (2)

3. Laurel (3)

4. South Park (4)

5. Seton LaSalle (5)

6. Serra Catholic (6)

7. Neshannock (7)

8. Frazier (8)

9. Shenango (9)

10. Waynesburg (10)

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Maya Mrozak, Senior, middle hitter, Neshannock

Riley Warda, senior, outside hitter, North Catholic

Mackenzie Miles, senior, libero, Laurel

Beth Cree, junior, outside hitter, Carmichaels

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Mapletown (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

4. California (4)

5. Leechburg (5)

6. Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

7. Union (6)

8. Fort Cherry (8)

9. Beaver County Christian (9)

10. Eden Christian (10)

Class A Players of the Week:

Sani Jones, senior, setter, Bishop Canevin

Falyn Verner, senior, opposite, Leechburg

Alani Williams, senior, middle hitter, Apollo-Ridge

Ella Menear, junior, outside hitter, Mapletown

