Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

Monday, September 26, 2022 | 1:54 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ella Spena deflects the ball back toward Derry during the Penn-Trafford volleyball tournament Sept. 17, 2022, at Penn-Trafford High School.

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up.

The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.

In Class 4A, Pine-Richland moved back into the No. 2 spot, trading places with Seneca Valley (No. 3), after the Rams topped the Raiders, 3-0, on Sept. 20.

North Allegheny and Seneca Valley meet Tuesday, while Pine-Richland takes on North Hills.

There was movement in each classification, but only one team — Beaver — entered the rankings this week.

The Bobcats, No. 7 in Class 2A, topped No. 6 Neshannock, 3-2, in a Section 1 clash Sept. 20 and scored a 3-1 win over Laurel (Class 2A No. 8 last week) two days later.

Beaver is 4-1 in the section and at the top with Shenango (6-0) and Neshannock (5-1).

Thomas Jefferson, No. 3 in Class 3A, captured the 16-team South Fayette Tournament on Saturday. The Jaguars defeated Class 4A No. 5 Peters Township, 25-19, in the championship game.

Class A No. 5 Mapletown defended its home court at its tournament, topping Albert Gallatin, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals.

All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.

The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Rankings – Week 5

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Pine-Richland (3)

3. Seneca Valley (2)

4. Shaler (4)

5. Peters Township (7)

6. Bethel Park (5)

7. Penn-Trafford (6)

8. Canon-McMillan (8)

9. Norwin (10)

10. Upper St. Clair (9)

Out: None

Class 4A Players of the Week

Claudia Clontz, outside hitter, senior, Shaler

Grace Lejek, outside hitter, senior, Bethel Park

Ashlyn Fazio, outside hitter, freshman, North Hills

Class 3A

1. Moon (last week: 1)

2. Hampton (2)

3. Thomas Jefferson (4)

4. North Catholic (3)

5. Latrobe (6)

6. Montour (8)

7. South Fayette (5)

8. Armstrong (7)

9. Oakland Catholic (9)

10. Mars (10)

Out: None

Class 3A Player of the Week

Megan Yanief, outside hitter, senior, Mars

Noelle Bair, setter, junior, South Fayette

Mia Fox, setter, junior, Thomas Jefferson

Avery Koontz, libero, junior, Hampton

Class 2A

1. Freeport (last week: 1)

2. Shenango (2)

3. Avonworth (3)

4. Quaker Valley (5)

5. South Park (6)

6. Neshannock (4)

7. Beaver (NR)

8. Central Valley (7)

9. Southmoreland (9)

10. Fort Cherry (10)

Out: Laurel (8)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Emilee Fedrizzi, outside hitter, senior, Shenango

Maurie Haddad, middle hitter, senior, South Park

Kaylee Doppelheuer, outside hitter, junior, Southmoreland

Zoe Ringer, setter, sophomore, Beaver

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Serra Catholic (2)

3. Union (3)

4. Frazier (4)

5. Mapletown (6)

6. Carlynton (5)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

8. Beaver County Christian (8)

9. Carmichaels (9)

10. Leechburg (10)

Out: None

Class A Players of the Week

Anna Cibik, libero, senior, Leechburg

Veronica McCarthy, outside hitter, sophomore, St. Joseph

Clare Ruffing, middle hitter, sophomore, Bishop Canevin

Cassidy Trahan, libero, sophomore, Serra Catholic

