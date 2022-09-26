Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
Monday, September 26, 2022 | 1:54 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up.
The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
In Class 4A, Pine-Richland moved back into the No. 2 spot, trading places with Seneca Valley (No. 3), after the Rams topped the Raiders, 3-0, on Sept. 20.
North Allegheny and Seneca Valley meet Tuesday, while Pine-Richland takes on North Hills.
There was movement in each classification, but only one team — Beaver — entered the rankings this week.
The Bobcats, No. 7 in Class 2A, topped No. 6 Neshannock, 3-2, in a Section 1 clash Sept. 20 and scored a 3-1 win over Laurel (Class 2A No. 8 last week) two days later.
Beaver is 4-1 in the section and at the top with Shenango (6-0) and Neshannock (5-1).
Thomas Jefferson, No. 3 in Class 3A, captured the 16-team South Fayette Tournament on Saturday. The Jaguars defeated Class 4A No. 5 Peters Township, 25-19, in the championship game.
Class A No. 5 Mapletown defended its home court at its tournament, topping Albert Gallatin, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals.
All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.
The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.
Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association
WPIAL Rankings – Week 5
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Pine-Richland (3)
3. Seneca Valley (2)
4. Shaler (4)
5. Peters Township (7)
6. Bethel Park (5)
7. Penn-Trafford (6)
8. Canon-McMillan (8)
9. Norwin (10)
10. Upper St. Clair (9)
Out: None
Class 4A Players of the Week
Claudia Clontz, outside hitter, senior, Shaler
Grace Lejek, outside hitter, senior, Bethel Park
Ashlyn Fazio, outside hitter, freshman, North Hills
Class 3A
1. Moon (last week: 1)
2. Hampton (2)
3. Thomas Jefferson (4)
4. North Catholic (3)
5. Latrobe (6)
6. Montour (8)
7. South Fayette (5)
8. Armstrong (7)
9. Oakland Catholic (9)
10. Mars (10)
Out: None
Class 3A Player of the Week
Megan Yanief, outside hitter, senior, Mars
Noelle Bair, setter, junior, South Fayette
Mia Fox, setter, junior, Thomas Jefferson
Avery Koontz, libero, junior, Hampton
Class 2A
1. Freeport (last week: 1)
2. Shenango (2)
3. Avonworth (3)
4. Quaker Valley (5)
5. South Park (6)
6. Neshannock (4)
7. Beaver (NR)
8. Central Valley (7)
9. Southmoreland (9)
10. Fort Cherry (10)
Out: Laurel (8)
Class 2A Players of the Week
Emilee Fedrizzi, outside hitter, senior, Shenango
Maurie Haddad, middle hitter, senior, South Park
Kaylee Doppelheuer, outside hitter, junior, Southmoreland
Zoe Ringer, setter, sophomore, Beaver
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)
2. Serra Catholic (2)
3. Union (3)
4. Frazier (4)
5. Mapletown (6)
6. Carlynton (5)
7. Greensburg Central Catholic (7)
8. Beaver County Christian (8)
9. Carmichaels (9)
10. Leechburg (10)
Out: None
Class A Players of the Week
Anna Cibik, libero, senior, Leechburg
Veronica McCarthy, outside hitter, sophomore, St. Joseph
Clare Ruffing, middle hitter, sophomore, Bishop Canevin
Cassidy Trahan, libero, sophomore, Serra Catholic
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
