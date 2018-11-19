Tough ending aside, LV’s Aaron Tutino has no regrets about high school career

By: Dave Mackall

Sunday, November 18, 2018 | 7:21 PM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review, Ligonier Valley wide receiver Aaron Tutino takes a pass from John Caldwell down the sideline for a touchdown with 1:27 to play in the first quarter against Richland during the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Ligonier Valley leads 12-7 at halftime.

For Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley’s record-setting wide receiver, the pain goes beyond a damaged ankle.

Saturday’s 21-12 loss to Richland in the District 6 Class 2A championship game represented Tutino’s final high school football game in a career in which the senior set one state receiving record and flirt with another before retreating to the sideline, never to return.

“Aaron has been a starter for 53 straight games, and his impact and legacy on this program have been cast for a long time,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said.

Tutino, who holds the PIAA record for career touchdown receptions and took over sole possession of second place in all-time receiving yards, left the field Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium after catching a 36-yard pass in the third quarter. The reception was near the Richland goal line with Richland clinging to a 14-12 lead, but the play was erased by a penalty.

Tutino, who entered the game tied for second, 176 yards shy of tying the PIAA record for receiving yards, caught touchdown passes of 1 yard from Sam Sheeder and 56 yards from John Caldwell to stake Ligonier Valley to a 12-0 first-quarter lead.

His absence in the second half was a huge blow to Ligonier Valley (12-1), which came in as a two-time defending district champion.

The Rams of Ligonier Valley — Richland also is known as the Rams — never hit the scoreboard again, with the electrifying Tutino finishing the game with 95 yards receiving on seven receptions but extending his state-record total for touchdown receptions to 61.

Richland (13-0) went on to score single touchdowns in each of the final three quarters and moved on to face District 12 champion West Catholic (11-2) in the PIAA quarterfinals.

“Not many people experience this,” Tutino said, brushing off any notion of disappointment.

There figures to be more football in Tutino’s future. He is among the best wide receivers in Pennsylvania. But for now, the pain stings, physically and emotionally.

Tutino played much of the season with a variety of ailments. He sat out nearly all of a 47-7 victory over United on Sept. 7.

“All of our coaches have done so much go get us to where we’ve gotten,” Tutino said. “I’ve seen the team at their lowest. Coach Beitel has coached all of my brothers in the past, and he’s always been the same kind of coach. He’s never changed, and that’s a big thing. All of the coaches have worked very hard.”

With his high school career all but over — offseason all-star games not withstanding — there has been little interest from Division I college programs. Buffalo and Ohio are on a short list of FBS schools, while there’s St. Francis (Pa.) at the FCS level.

There’s more to Tutino than his abilities on the field, Beitel said.

“Not only is he an outstanding player, but he comes through by his actions as a role model for players in the future. You see him encourage current underclassmen, our junior high players and the youth players in our program. You see him shaking their hands.

“He is what high school athletics is all about.”

Tutino has had a blast at the high school level. He has been part of a program that had climbed to No. 2 in the PIAA among Class 2A programs, according to Trib Total Media.

The Rams, with Tutino in the lineup on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback, challenged twice for a state championship, reaching the 2016 PIAA semifinals and the ‘17 quarterfinals before falling in the District 6 title game this year.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” Tutino said. “It’s meant everything. It’s brought our teams together the last few years, and it’s brought our families together. We love each other. We find a way to get along with one another. When you’re ever under stress, it is a way to help you learn to overcome.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

Tags: Ligonier Valley