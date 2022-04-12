Track and field notebook: Riverview athletes excel at Bedford meet

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 5:10 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Riverview senior Parker Steele topped the field in the 800 at the Bedford Invitational.

Riverview’s Parker Steele won the 800-meter run at Bedford Giant Eagle Classic Invitational on April 9.

Amberson Bauer finished second in the 1,600-meter run, and teammate Christopher Barnes placed third in the 3,200.

Ty Laughlin finished fourth in the 1,600, and Holden Deasy placed sixth in the 3,200.

Lily Bauer placed fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800.

The boys 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams placed fifth.

Anna Stewart placed third in the 3,200, Gabriella McGavitt placed fourth in the javelin and Sydney Polkabla placed fifth in the triple jump.

Stewart placed sixth in the 300 hurdles, and Elisabeth Keaton placed eighth in the 100 and 200.

TSTCA Invitational rescheduled

The Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet was moved to Thursday after inclement weather Saturday forced the invitational to be postponed.

Because the forecast of rain, snow and cold weather, officials moved the meet back a few days. Temperatures are expected to be much warmer with a chance of rain.

NA boys, Norwin girls win titles

The North Allegheny boys, dominating the distance races, claimed the title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational with 137 points.

Winning gold for the Tigers were Brandon Farr (200), Zach Kinne (800), Michael Gauntner (1,600), Jack Bertram (3,200), Owen Curran (high jump) and the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams.

The North Allegheny girls finished second to Norwin, 117-111, in the girls meet.

Winning for the girls were Wren Kucler (1,600), Evan Kynaston (3,200) and Rachel Johns (high jump).

The Norwin girls were led by Layla Robertson (300 hurdles), Ashley Laukus (high jump), Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuille (long jump) and the 400-meter relay team.

Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper was a triple winner. She won the pole vault, discus and set a meet record with a throw of 46 feetm 11 ½ inches in winning the shot put.

Waller makes his mark

Greensburg Salem senior Donavin Waller captured two jumping titles at the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on April 8.

Waller won the triple jump and long jump. He rallied to win the triple jump, beginning the finals in third place.

Fluharty siblings dominate

If your last name was Fluharty, you had a great day at the Beaver County Championships on April 9.

The Fluhartys, Ty and Lexi, dominated the three distance races on their home track by winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Central Valley senior Paige Drake also won three individual events: the 100, 200 and long jump.

Central Valley senior Donovan Jones was a double winner, winning the 100 and 200.

Riverside freshman Callie Wetzell won the 100 and 300 hurdles.

