Transition to Plum volleyball head coach going smoothly for Rachel Satira

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 6:57 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum and Seton Hill graduate Rachel Satira, an assistant with the Mustangs’ girls volleyball program the past three years, is in her first season as head coach.

The day before Rachel Satira graduated from Seton Hill in May 2019, she got a call from then-Plum girls volleyball coach Kelsey Bonk about coming on board as an assistant and also working with the middle school team.

“I was more than happy to join,” said Satira, a standout four-year letter-winner and senior captain for the Mustangs who earned All-WPIAL honors her senior year.

“I know that everyone in the Plum program when I was playing, we were like a close-knit family. All throughout each season, that bond only gets stronger. Knowing what it means to play volleyball at Plum and to represent the program and the school, it was a special feeling to come back.”

Now, a little more than four years later, Satira has ascended to head coach and is six months into her tenure.

Bonk stepped down after last season because of job responsibilities. She remains with the staff as an assistant.

“It is a special feeling to be the (varsity) head coach, but because of me being here the past four years, it was such a smooth transition from Kelsey to me,” Satira said.

“Nothing has really changed. Kelsey laid out a great foundation for the girls. She and I fit really well together as coaches. She was more defensive minded, and I was more of an offensive player. I think that created a special environment for success in the program. The girls know what to expect and what is expected of them.”

Coaching volleyball and being able to give back was on Satira’s mind while she played the sport at Plum and Seton Hill.

“I started playing in fifth grade, and I’ve always had phenomenal coaches who have inspired me to share my passion with the girls,” said Satira, who also has coached in the Westmoreland Elite Club organization.

“I also teach first grade, so I have that coaching and teaching lifestyle.”

Rising sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Marotta said it has been a smooth transition because the players have gotten to know Satira well the past couple of years.

“She and (coach Bonk) have been coaching together for a while, so they basically have the same coaching style,” Marotta said.

“There is a nice familiarity with all of that, and it has helped us with workouts as we get ready for the season.”

Marotta is one of Plum’s main contributors back from last year, joining rising senior setter/right side hitter Kate Joyce.

Joyce earned second-team All-Section 1-3A honors last season, and Marotta was a third-team pick.

Plum, which went 10-2 in section play last year (second to Hampton) and made the WPIAL quarterfinals, lost four seniors who were named to the section all-star team. Middle hitter Dannika Susko also was a third-team All-WPIAL selection.

The Mustangs enter the 2023 season a youthful group with just three seniors: Joyce, Maria Hunter, and Hailey Depkon.

Bonk, who served as head coach for seven years, said her job’s unconventional hours often conflicted with her coaching responsibilities.

“It was really tough logistically to balance it all properly,” Bonk said. “I will be the second assistant and will be there as much as I can around my schedule.

“Knowing that the program would potentially be in good hands with Rachel was a main reason I felt comfortable with my decision. I sat down with her and made sure (the head coaching position) was something that she would want and that I could recommend her. It gave me such peace of mind.

“I was so excited when she was hired. This is her team now, and it is going so very well. But she knows I am here if she has any questions. There is so much extra stuff when you’re the head coach. But being around the girls and the program the past several years, I know she is going to be incredibly successful.”

Sam Casile, a Plum multisport standout who went on to find success in lacrosse at Washington & Jefferson, graduated in May and has returned to her alma mater as a varsity assistant. She also will coach the JV team.

“We’re a young team, but there is tremendous talent there,” Satira said.

“I tell the girls every day that it is a competition to fight for your spot. Nothing has been guaranteed. They take that very seriously, and they work hard to get it done.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

