Tri-County South: Top rushers Landan Stevenson, Colin Brady earn all-conference honors

By:

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 5:00 AM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent California’s Damani Stafford carries against Monessen on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson and West Greene’s Colin Brady play for small schools but they put up big numbers.

The two running backs finished among the Top 10 rushers in the WPIAL this season, earning all-conference honors in the Class A Tri-County South. Stevenson, a junior, rushed for 1,725 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. Brady, a sophomore, had 1,444 yards and scored 20 times.

The all-conference teams were chosen by conference coaches.

West Greene led the way with nine players selected and the Pioneers’ Brian Hanson was named the conference’s top coach.

Avella

K.J. Rush, QB/FB/LB, 6-3, 250, sr.

Noah Markle, RB/LB, 6-0, 160, sr.

Harrison Fischer, OL/DL, 6-3, 360, sr.

Bentworth

Seth Adams, QB, 5-8, 165, sr.

Caleb Peternel, S, 5-10, 170, sr.

Jamar Harper, DL, 5-9, 235, sr.

California

Damani Stafford, RB/DE/LB, 6-0, 231, sr.

Caden Powell, WR/DB, 6-1, 160, jr.

Aidan Lowden, TE/LB, 6-0, 194, jr.

Ethan Fike, TE/LB, 6-1, 214, sr.

Hunter Assad, QB/DB, 6-2, 178, sr.

Addison Panepinto, FB/DE, 5-8, 220, jr.

Tanner Pierce, OL/DL, 6-3, 285, jr.

Carmichaels

Trenton Carter, QB/LB, 6-2, 190, sr.

Michael Stewart, WR/RB/LB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Cody McCoy, HB/LB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Elijah Smith, OT/DE, 6-6, 230, sr.

Chris Mincer, OT/DT, 6-2, 240, jr.

Parker Hyatt, HB/DE, 6-1, 160, jr.

Alec Anderson, HB/LB, 5-10, 165, jr.

Tyler Richmond, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, jr.

Jefferson-Morgan

Colt Fowler, WR/DB, 6-3, 190, sr.

Cole Jones, QB/DE, 5-11, 225, jr.

Johnny Gilbert, RB/QB/DB, 5-9, 165, fr.

Mapletown

Landan Stevenson, RB/DB/LB, 5-10, 175, jr.

A.J. Vanata, RB/LB, 5-10, 205, so.

Max Vanata, QB/DB, 6-1, 195, sr.

Clay Menear, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, sr.

Brody Evans, RB/WR/LB, 5-11, 185, jr.

Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-1, 235, jr.

Monessen

Jermere Majors, LB, 6-1, 215, so.

Jamar Bethea, DE, 6-0, 185, so.

Trevian Thompson, OL/DL, 6-3, 295, jr.

Daniel Dozier, DL, 5-11, 205, fr.

Daevon Burke, DL, 5-10, 215, so.

West Greene

Wes Whipkey, QB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Colin Brady, RB, 6-2, 185, so.

Corey Wise, RB/LB, 5-10, 235, sr.

Hunter Hamilton, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Dalton Lucey, WR, 5-9, 155, sr.

Brian Jackson, 5-9, 270, so.

Casey Miller, DL, 6-3, 290, sr.

Tristan White, DL, 6-2, 315, sr.

Bryce Anderson, LB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Coach of the Year: Brian Hanson, West Greene

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene