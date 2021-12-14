Tri-County South: Top rushers Landan Stevenson, Colin Brady earn all-conference honors
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 5:00 AM
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson and West Greene’s Colin Brady play for small schools but they put up big numbers.
The two running backs finished among the Top 10 rushers in the WPIAL this season, earning all-conference honors in the Class A Tri-County South. Stevenson, a junior, rushed for 1,725 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. Brady, a sophomore, had 1,444 yards and scored 20 times.
The all-conference teams were chosen by conference coaches.
West Greene led the way with nine players selected and the Pioneers’ Brian Hanson was named the conference’s top coach.
Avella
K.J. Rush, QB/FB/LB, 6-3, 250, sr.
Noah Markle, RB/LB, 6-0, 160, sr.
Harrison Fischer, OL/DL, 6-3, 360, sr.
Bentworth
Seth Adams, QB, 5-8, 165, sr.
Caleb Peternel, S, 5-10, 170, sr.
Jamar Harper, DL, 5-9, 235, sr.
California
Damani Stafford, RB/DE/LB, 6-0, 231, sr.
Caden Powell, WR/DB, 6-1, 160, jr.
Aidan Lowden, TE/LB, 6-0, 194, jr.
Ethan Fike, TE/LB, 6-1, 214, sr.
Hunter Assad, QB/DB, 6-2, 178, sr.
Addison Panepinto, FB/DE, 5-8, 220, jr.
Tanner Pierce, OL/DL, 6-3, 285, jr.
Carmichaels
Trenton Carter, QB/LB, 6-2, 190, sr.
Michael Stewart, WR/RB/LB, 6-2, 185, sr.
Cody McCoy, HB/LB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Elijah Smith, OT/DE, 6-6, 230, sr.
Chris Mincer, OT/DT, 6-2, 240, jr.
Parker Hyatt, HB/DE, 6-1, 160, jr.
Alec Anderson, HB/LB, 5-10, 165, jr.
Tyler Richmond, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, jr.
Jefferson-Morgan
Colt Fowler, WR/DB, 6-3, 190, sr.
Cole Jones, QB/DE, 5-11, 225, jr.
Johnny Gilbert, RB/QB/DB, 5-9, 165, fr.
Mapletown
Landan Stevenson, RB/DB/LB, 5-10, 175, jr.
A.J. Vanata, RB/LB, 5-10, 205, so.
Max Vanata, QB/DB, 6-1, 195, sr.
Clay Menear, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, sr.
Brody Evans, RB/WR/LB, 5-11, 185, jr.
Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-1, 235, jr.
Monessen
Jermere Majors, LB, 6-1, 215, so.
Jamar Bethea, DE, 6-0, 185, so.
Trevian Thompson, OL/DL, 6-3, 295, jr.
Daniel Dozier, DL, 5-11, 205, fr.
Daevon Burke, DL, 5-10, 215, so.
West Greene
Wes Whipkey, QB, 6-1, 205, sr.
Colin Brady, RB, 6-2, 185, so.
Corey Wise, RB/LB, 5-10, 235, sr.
Hunter Hamilton, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Dalton Lucey, WR, 5-9, 155, sr.
Brian Jackson, 5-9, 270, so.
Casey Miller, DL, 6-3, 290, sr.
Tristan White, DL, 6-2, 315, sr.
Bryce Anderson, LB, 5-9, 160, sr.
Coach of the Year: Brian Hanson, West Greene
