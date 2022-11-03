Trib 10: As playoffs open, Quips sit comfortably atop power rankings

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 8:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Arison Walker celebrates after stopping Central Valley on third down during their game last Friday.

The regular season in WPIAL football is now complete. For those fortunate to move on to November football, it is playoff football in which they now must compete.

Yes, the postseason brings out the poet in all of us.

After a wild Week 9, the WPIAL has 27 games on tap on opening night of the district playoffs, from quarterfinals in Class 5A to first-round contests in four classifications.

Speaking of Week 9, some battle royals on the final night of the regular season scrambled this week’s Trib HSSN power rankings.

The one thing that did not change with so many Trib 10 head-to-head matchups last week was the team that has been on top, feeling the power all season. A mighty salute to the Mighty Quips.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 10. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 9-0, (1): The Quips have a 4A first round playoff bye this weekend

2. Bethel Park, 9-1, (4): The Black Hawks host North Hills on Friday on HSSN

3. North Allegheny, 9-1, (NR): The Tigers have a 6A semifinals playoff game next weekend

4. Central Valley, 9-1, (2): The Warriors have a 4A first round playoff bye this weekend

5. Steel Valley, 9-0, (8): The Ironmen have a 2A first round playoff bye this weekend

6. Belle Vernon, 7-2, (9): The Leopards have a 3A first round playoff bye this weekend

7. Armstrong, 9-1, (10): The River Hawks host Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN

8. McKeesport, 9-1, (3): The Tigers host Mars on Friday on HSSN

9. Pine-Richland, 7-3, (NR): The Rams host Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

10. Franklin Regional, 6-3: (6), The Panthers host Woodland Hills on Friday on HSSN

Out: Elizabeth Forward Warriors, Gateway Gators