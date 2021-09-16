Trib 10: Belle Vernon makes big jump in WPIAL football power rankings

By:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 8:09 PM

Mike Darnay | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin scores on a kickoff return with Chartiers Valley’s Joseph Krug trailing on Sept. 3, 2021, at Chartiers Valley.

The first two teams have been bounced from Trib 10 power rankings after head-to-head showdown losses in Week 2.

For now, both Penn-Trafford and Aliquippa are on the outside looking up at the Trib 10 teams that include two newcomers.

The Warriors lost to then-No. 8 Belle Vernon last week while the Quips were edged by No. 4 Central Valley.

This opened the door for the Leopards to leap three spots and for a pair of Tigers to join the power rankings as undefeated Moon and McKeesport debut this week.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, (1): The Jaguars host Trinity on Friday

2. Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, (2): The Blue Devils host Canon-McMillan on Friday

3. Central Catholic, 2-1, (3): The Vikings host Norwin on Friday

4. Central Valley, 3-0, (4): The Warriors visit Blackhawk on Friday

5. Belle Vernon, 2-0, (8): The Leopards visit West Mifflin on Friday

6. Moon, 3-0, (NR): The Tigers host North Hills on Friday on HSSN

7. Gateway, 2-1, (6): The Gators visit Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

8. North Allegheny, 2-1, (9): The Tigers visit Baldwin on Friday on HSSN

9. Sto-Rox, 3-0, (10): The Vikings visit Avonworth on Friday on HSSN

10. McKeesport, 3-0, (NR): The Tigers face Canisius (N.Y.) on Friday on HSSN

Out: Penn-Trafford Warriors, Aliquippa Quips