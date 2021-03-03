Trib 10: Belle Vernon, Trinity keep top spots in power rankings as playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 11:39 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lizzy Groetsch scores past Norwin’s Lauren Palangio on Feb. 22.

The regular season is in the books (woo hoo!) and the WPIAL has started with a unique open tournament. Sure, all were welcomed, but the pretenders have been quickly weeded out.

While there wasn’t a whole lot of movement in the power ranking this week, with the quarterfinals and semifinals straight ahead, the next two weeks will be rocking and rolling with changes.

Belle Vernon boys and Trinity girls hold on to their top spots; however, Mars and Highlands boys along with Mohawk girls slipped out of the top 10, perhaps only temporarily, perhaps for good.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Belle Vernon Leopards, (11-1), (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (18-0), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (17-1), (3)

4. Fox Chapel Foxes, (19-2), (4)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (20-3), (5)

6. New Castle Red Hurricane, (18-2), (6)

7. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (13-3), (7)

8. Quaker Valley Quakers, (12-4), (NR)

9. North Catholic Trojans, (15-4), (NR)

10. Lincoln Park Leopards, (11-4), (10)

Out: Highlands Golden Rams, Mars Fightin’ Planets

Girls Trib 10

1. Trinity Hillers, (18-1), (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (21-1), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (16-2), (4)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (20-3), (5)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (13-2), (3)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (17-0), (6)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (16-3), (7)

8. Rochester Rams, (12-3), (8)

9. Laurel Spartans, (17-2), (NR)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (14-0), (10)

Out: Mohawk Warriors