Trib 10: Bethel Park moves up in power rankings

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Gavin Moul (left) celebrates his long reception with Ryan Petras during their game against Upper St. Clair last Friday.

As we roll into the stretch run of the regular season, things have settled down a bit in the weekly power rankings in Week 6 after a topsy-turvy Week 5.

There were no dropouts in the Trib 10 from last week with the lone loss coming in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference clash of ranked teams as Bethel Park handed Upper St. Clair its first loss of the season, dropping the Panthers from No. 4 to No. 7.

There is another big head-to-head showdown in Week 7 as No. 3 McKeesport hosts No. 5 Gateway in a 4A vs. 5A nonconference battle of old Quad-East rivals.

Meanwhile, Aliquippa is now three wins away from going coast-to-coast as the top teams in the HSSN power rankings in the regular season. Of course, the Quips still have a Class 4A Parkway Conference showdown looming in Week 9 against No. 2 Central Valley.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings for 2022 with overall record, last week’s ranking and opponent in Week 7. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 6-0, (1): The Quips host New Castle on Friday

2. Central Valley, 7-0, (2): The Warriors visit Ambridge on Friday

3. McKeesport, 7-0, (3): The Tigers host No. 5 Gateway on Friday on HSSN

4. Bethel Park, 6-1, (5): The Black Hawks host Moon on Friday

5. Gateway, 6-1, (6): The Gators visit No. 3 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

6. Highlands, 7-0, (7): The Golden Rams visit Kiski Area on Friday on HSSN

7. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, (4): The Panthers host Canon-McMillan on Friday

8. Elizabeth Forward, 7-0, (8): The Warriors host South Allegheny on Friday

9. West Allegheny, 6-1, (9): The Indians host Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN

10. Steel Valley, 6-0, (10): The Ironmen visit Burrell on Friday

Out: None