Trib 10: Big midseason shake-up in power rankings
By:
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 7:04 PM
Several head-to-head matchups between Trib 10 teams in Week 4 has led to sweeping changes as we hit the midway point of the WPIAL football regular season.
Four teams lost last week and have dropped out of the power rankings, opening the door for four new teams to join the Trib 10 for the first time in 2022.
Hempfield, Bethel Park, Highlands and Elizabeth Forward have bumped out Thomas Jefferson, Central Catholic, Peters Township and Penn-Trafford from the weekly power rankings.
Three of the four new entries sport perfect 5-0 records, including a Hempfield team that, after defeating defending Class 5A champion Penn-Trafford, faces another stiff Big East Conference challenge Friday when it hosts Gateway in the lone matchup of Trib 10 teams this weekend.
Aliquippa is still at No. 1 after surviving a Week 4 Class 4A Parkway Conference scare from West Allegheny.
Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with overall record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 5.These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
1. Aliquippa, 4-0, (1): The Quips visit Ambridge on Friday
2. Central Valley, 5-0, (2): The Warriors host Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN
3. McKeesport, 5-0, (3): The Tigers visit Ringgold on Friday on HSSN
4. North Allegheny, 5-0, (5): The Tigers visit Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN
5. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, (7): The Panthers visit Mt. Lebanon on Friday
6. Bethel Park, 4-1, (NR): The Black Hawks host Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN
7. Hempfield, 5-0, (NR): The Spartans host No. 8 Gateway on Friday on HSSN
8. Gateway, 4-1, (10): The Gators visit No. 7 Hempfield on Friday on HSSN
9. Highlands, 5-0, (NR): The Golden Rams host Mars on Friday on HSSN
10. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, (NR): The Warriors visit Southmoreland on Friday
Out: Thomas Jefferson, Central Catholic, Peters Township, Penn-Trafford
More Football• A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
• New coaches have Mars, Highlands in thick of section race
• 2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 5
• A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 5
• Trib HSSN State High School Football Rankings for Sept. 27, 2022