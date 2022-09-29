Trib 10: Big midseason shake-up in power rankings

By:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 7:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu leads the Tigers onto the field before the start of their game against Central Catholic last Friday at West Mifflin.

Several head-to-head matchups between Trib 10 teams in Week 4 has led to sweeping changes as we hit the midway point of the WPIAL football regular season.

Four teams lost last week and have dropped out of the power rankings, opening the door for four new teams to join the Trib 10 for the first time in 2022.

Hempfield, Bethel Park, Highlands and Elizabeth Forward have bumped out Thomas Jefferson, Central Catholic, Peters Township and Penn-Trafford from the weekly power rankings.

Three of the four new entries sport perfect 5-0 records, including a Hempfield team that, after defeating defending Class 5A champion Penn-Trafford, faces another stiff Big East Conference challenge Friday when it hosts Gateway in the lone matchup of Trib 10 teams this weekend.

Aliquippa is still at No. 1 after surviving a Week 4 Class 4A Parkway Conference scare from West Allegheny.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with overall record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 5.These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 4-0, (1): The Quips visit Ambridge on Friday

2. Central Valley, 5-0, (2): The Warriors host Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN

3. McKeesport, 5-0, (3): The Tigers visit Ringgold on Friday on HSSN

4. North Allegheny, 5-0, (5): The Tigers visit Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

5. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, (7): The Panthers visit Mt. Lebanon on Friday

6. Bethel Park, 4-1, (NR): The Black Hawks host Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN

7. Hempfield, 5-0, (NR): The Spartans host No. 8 Gateway on Friday on HSSN

8. Gateway, 4-1, (10): The Gators visit No. 7 Hempfield on Friday on HSSN

9. Highlands, 5-0, (NR): The Golden Rams host Mars on Friday on HSSN

10. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, (NR): The Warriors visit Southmoreland on Friday

Out: Thomas Jefferson, Central Catholic, Peters Township, Penn-Trafford