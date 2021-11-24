Trib 10: Big power-rankings shake-up before Heinz Field showdowns

By:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | 5:02 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza is tackled by Central Catholic’s Keith Cushenberry (24) in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game last Saturday at Norwin.

With many head-to-head matchups last weekend and the district field whittled to only 11, there was a big shuffling of the power deck heading into the final weekend of November.

We hope that this holiday edition of the Trib 10 power rankings is a feast for all.

Still feasting on every opponent they have faced this year is the Trib 10 top-ranked team and new district 6A champion, Mt. Lebanon. The Blue Devils are the first WPIAL team to officially hit the Road to Hershey when they host District 10 champion McDowell on Friday.

Five other District 7 champs will be determined in a two-day event at Heinz Field. The winners will not only earn gold and a spot in the PIAA semifinals, they will also seal the deal on the top six finish in the Trib 10 no matter what happens in December.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 12-0, (1): The Blue Devils play Erie McDowell, Friday on HSSN

2. Belle Vernon, 10-0, (2): The Leopards play No. 5 Aliquippa, Saturday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 12-0, (3): The Warriors play No. 7 North Catholic, Saturday on HSSN

4. Moon, 12-0, (5): The Tigers play No. 6 Penn-Trafford, Saturday on HSSN

5. Aliquippa, 10-1, (6): The Quips play No. 2 Belle Vernon, Saturday on HSSN

6. Penn-Trafford, 10-2, (8): The Warriors play No. 4 Moon, Saturday on HSSN

7. North Catholic, 12-0, (NR): The Trojans play No. 3 Central Valley, Saturday on HSSN

8. Serra Catholic, 13-1, (NR): The Eagles play No. 9 Beaver Falls, Friday on HSSN

9. Beaver Falls, 9-3, (NR): The Tigers play No. 8 Serra Catholic, Friday on HSSN

10. Bishop Canevin, 12-1, (NR): The Crusaders play Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Friday on HSSN

Out: Central Catholic Vikings, Sto-Rox Vikings, Steel Valley Ironmen, Penn Hills Indians