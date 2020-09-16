Trib 10: Central Catholic stays atop football power rankings

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 10:54 PM

A high school football season like no other is underway in Western Pa.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib 10 football power rankings for the 2020 season.

There are no changes from last week as the ranked teams flexed their power on opening night to the tune of a combined 9-0 record.

Peters Township sat out opening weekend dealing with covid-19 issues, but the Indians are set to kick off this Friday.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record, last week’s rankings and this week’s opponent.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Central Catholic, 1-0, (1), visits Norwin on Friday

2. Pine-Richland, 1-0, (2), visits No. 8 Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

3. Gateway, 1-0, (3), hosts Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

4. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, (4), visits Trinity on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 1-0, (5), hosts Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN

6. North Allegheny, 1-0, (6), hosts Baldwin on Friday on HSSN

7. Peters Township, 0-0, (7), hosts Penn-Trafford on HSSN

8. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, (8), hosts No. 2 Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

9. Beaver Falls, 1-0, (9), hosts Laurel on Friday on HSSN

10. Clairton, 1-0, (10), visits Leechburg on Friday

