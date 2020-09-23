Trib 10: Central Valley uses historic win to stay in upper echelon

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley receiver Myles Walker catches a pass during practice.

History was made in Week 2 as Greensburg Salem became the fifth WPIAL school to reach No. 700 wins.

The historic victory was not enough for the Golden Lions to earn a spot in this week’s HSSN power rankings, but another milestone win helped a district team remain in the Top 5.

Central Valley earned victory No. 100 in the school’s brief history to hold firm at No. 5 this week.

Upper St. Clair, meanwhile, fell out of the rankings after losing to No. 2 Pine-Richland.

Here are this week’s rankings. teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Central Catholic, 2-0, (1), hosts No. 6 North Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

2. Pine-Richland, 2-0, (2), hosts No. 3 Gateway on Friday on HSSN

3. Gateway, 2-0, (3), at No. 2 Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

4. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, (4), hosts Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 2-0, (5), at New Castle

6. North Allegheny, 2-0, (6), at No. 1 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

7. Peters Township, 1-0, (7), hosts South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

8. Beaver Falls, 2-0, (9), at Ellwood City on Friday

9. Clairton, 2-0, (10), hosts Riverview on Friday

10. Aliquippa, 2-0, (NR), hosts Quaker Valley on Friday

Out: Upper St. Clair

