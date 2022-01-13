Trib 10: Elite teams hold serve in WPIAL basketball power rankings
Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 11:43 PM
The second power rankings of the 2022 basketball season are almost a carbon copy of the initial Trib 10 posted a week ago.
That is called the elite of the WPIAL hardwood taking care of business.
There was only one change in each of the boys and girls weekly Trib 10 power rankings.
On the boys side, No. 10 Montour lost twice on back-to-back days to No. 3 Quaker Valley and No. 1 North Hills. The Spartans were replaced by Fox Chapel.
On the girls side, the 10 teams remained the same, but Upper St. Clair slid from No. 3 to No. 7 with a section loss to Bethel Park.
Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.
Boys Trib 10
1. North Hills Indians, (10-0), (1)
2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (10-0), (2)
3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (8-0), (3)
4. Central Catholic Vikings, (8-2), (4)
5. New Castle Red Hurricane, (7-1), (5)
6. Belle Vernon Leopards, (10-0), (6)
7. North Catholic Trojans, (9-0), (7)
8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (8-0), (8)
9. Lincoln Park Leopards, (6-2), (9)
10. Fox Chapel Foxes, (10-1), (NR)
Out: Montour Spartans
Girls Trib 10
1. North Allegheny Tigers, (9-0), (1)
2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (11-1), (2)
3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (11-0), (4)
4. Moon Tigers, (11-0), (5)
5. Blackhawk Cougars, (9-0), (6)
6. Trinity Hillers, (9-1), (7)
7. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (10-1), (3)
8. North Catholic Trojans, (7-3), (8)
9. Rochester Rams, (7-2), (9)
10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (8-0), (10)
Out: None
