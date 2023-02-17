Trib 10: Final regular season power rankings revealed

Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Jaden McMeekin grabs a rebound from Highlands’ Bradyn Foster on Jan. 27.

The WPIAL boys and girls basketball regular season is in the rearview mirror as the Path to the Pete begins in earnest on Friday.

Everybody wants to be No. 1 when the district or even the state playoffs are complete.

However, for the regular season, Hampton comes out on top in the boys and a new No. 1 is an old No. 1 with South Fayette taking the top spot for the girls.

Most of the power-ranking teams were winners to end the regular season with only Penn Hills and Uniontown boys and Oakland Catholic, North Allegheny and McKeesport girls stumbling, but not falling out of the Trib 10.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (20-2), (1)

2. Lincoln Park, (21-1), (2)

3. New Castle Red Hurricane, (20-2), (3)

4. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (19-2), (6)

5. Highlands Golden Rams, (19-3), (7)

6. Aliquippa Quips, (16-6), (8)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (17-3), (4)

8. Peters Township Indians, (19-3), (10)

9. Uniontown Red Raiders, (18-3), (5)

10. Imani Christian Saints, (15-6), (9)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (20-2), (2)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (18-2), (3)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (19-3), (5)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (19-3), (4)

5. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (19-3), (1)

6. Norwin Knights, (19-3), (7)

7. North Allegheny Tigers, (17-5), (6)

8. Neshannock Lancers, (16-6), (9)

9. Laurel Spartans, (20-2), (10)

10. McKeesport Tigers, (18-4), (8)

Out: None