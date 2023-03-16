Trib 10: First 2 rounds of state playoffs shake up power rankings

By:

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre DeShields scores against Hampton during their PIAA Class 4A second round state playoff on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Norwin.

The first two rounds of the PIAA basketball playoffs have forced a couple of changes in both the boys and girls power rankings.

Central Catholic and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys, along with Avonworth and Laurel girls, saw their seasons end and hopes of state gold go with it.

Their exits open the door for Laurel Highlands and Uniontown boys and Norwin and Shady Side Academy girls to hop back on the moving train on the Road to Hershey.

One thing that didn’t change in the weekly Trib 10 power rankings are the top spots, once again held by Lincoln Park boys and South Fayette girls.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park Leopards, (27-1), (1)

2. Aliquippa Quips, (22-6), (2)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (23-3), (3)

4. Imani Christian Saints, (20-6), (5)

5. Deer Lakes Lancers, (19-8), (6)

6. New Castle Red Hurricane, (24-3), (7)

7. Peters Township Indians, (24-4), (8)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (21-7), (9)

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (24-3), (NR)

10. Uniontown Red Raiders, (22-5), (NR)

Out: Central Catholic Vikings, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (26-2), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (24-3), (2)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (22-5), (3)

4. Shenango Wildcats, (24-4), (5)

5. Union Scotties, (20-6), (6)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (23-3), (7)

7. Blackhawk Cougars, (23-4), (8)

8. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (24-4), (9)

9. Norwin Knights, (23-4), (NR)

10. Shady Side Academy Bulldogs, (25-3), (NR)

Out: Avonworth Antelopes, Laurel Spartans,