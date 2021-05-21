Trib 10 for May 20, 2021: Playoff upsets shake up power rankings

By:

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Colin Marinpetro (26) celebrates with Joseph Pustover Jr. after he scored against Montour on May 13.

The district playoffs are upon us with the first two rounds being played this week. It’s a time of year when losses end the season.

Losses can also bump teams from the weekly power ratings, with no hope of returning to the overall top 10.

The postseason climb thus far has been pretty calm for the Trib 10 baseball teams with only one change as Shaler took over from section foe South Fayette.

However, nearly half the field, especially the 5A contingent, fumbled and stumbled their way out of the softball rankings.

That opened the door for four new teams — North Hills, Ligonier Valley, Chartiers Valley and Armstrong — to be a part of the power rankings as their dreams of district gold remain intact.

There was another change at No. 1 in baseball as West Allegheny replaced Bethel Park. However, the Black Hawks softball team remains on top for a seventh straight week.

Here is the latest power rankings, which have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. West Allegheny Indians (16-3) (2)

2. Norwin Knights (13-3) (3)

3. Franklin Regional Panthers (16-1) (4)

4. Bethel Park Black Hawks (16-3) (1)

5. North Allegheny Tigers (17-3) (6)

6. Blackhawk Cougars (14-4) (8)

7. West Mifflin Titans (12-4) (9)

8. Seton LaSalle Rebels (19-2) (7)

9. Montour Spartans (13-5) (10)

10. Shaler Titans (14-5) (NR)

Out: South Fayette Lions

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (16-0) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (15-2) (2)

3. Beaver Bobcats (14-0) (3)

4. Norwin Knights (14-2) (4)

5. North Hills Indians (14-5) (NR)

6. Laurel Spartans (14-1) (10)

7. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (15-3) (7)

8. Ligonier Valley Rams (17-1) (NR)

9. Chartiers Valley Colts (13-7) (NR)

10. Armstrong River Hawks (14-4) (NR)

Out: Shaler Titans, West Allegheny Indians, Penn-Trafford Warriors, Hempfield Spartans