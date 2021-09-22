Trib 10: Friday’s schedule features 2 showdowns between ranked teams

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 7:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan celebrates a tackle for loss next to Gateway quarterback Brad Birch on Sept. 3.

There was little movement in the Trib 10 power rankings after Week 3, but that could change after this weekend.

One week after debuting in the Trib 10, McKeesport lost and fell back out, replaced by an Aliquippa team that had been part of the power rankings, exited for a week, and is now back in.

Week 4 around the WPIAL is highlighted by a pair of head-to-head power rankings matchups.

No. 1 Thomas Jefferson visits No. 5 Belle Vernon in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference showdown while 6A powers clash when No. 3 Central Catholic visits No. 8 North Allegheny.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, (1): The Jaguars visit No. 5 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, (2): The Blue Devils host Hempfield on Friday

3. Central Catholic, 3-1, (3): The Vikings visit No. 8 North Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 4-0, (4): The Warriors host New Castle on Friday on HSSN

5. Belle Vernon, 3-0, (5): The Leopards host No. 1 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN

6. Moon, 4-0, (6): The Tigers visit Fox Chapel on Friday

7. Gateway, 3-1, (7): The Gators host Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

8. North Allegheny, 3-1, (8): The Tigers host No. 3 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

9. Sto-Rox, 4-0, (9): The Vikings visit Shady Side Academy on Friday

10. Aliquippa, 2-1, (NR): The Quips visit Quaker Valley on Friday

Out: McKeesport Tigers