Trib 10: Gateway tops 1st power poll of season

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 6:13 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Patrick Body practices Aug. 13.

Once again this season, teams across the WPIAL can flex their muscles when the Trib 10 power rankings are released each week.

Could a Class 2A school beat most 6A schools? Probably not, but these rankings are more like fantasy booking to determine the elite teams each week in District 7.

In the debut edition, three teams have yet to play a game and one team lost in its Week Zero contest. The other six teams are in search of victory No. 2 heading into Week 1.

Teams are listed with record, final ranking from last season and this week’s oppponent. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Gateway, 1-0, (NR), Gators host No. 2 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN

2. Thomas Jefferson, 0-0, (3), Jaguars visit No. 1 Gateway on Friday on HSSN

3. Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, (NR), Blue Devils host Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Catholic, 0-1, (4), Vikings host Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 1-0, (2), Warriors host Beaver on Friday

6. North Allegheny, 1-0, (NR), Tigers visit Pickerington Central (Oh) on Friday on HSSN

7. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, (NR), Warriors host Hempfield on Friday

8. Aliquippa, 0-0, (7), Quips visit Beaver Falls on Friday on HSSN

9. Belle Vernon, 0-0, (NR), Leopards visit Chartiers Valley on Friday on HSSN

10. Sto-Rox, 1-0, (10), Vikings visit Jeannette on Friday