Trib 10: Girls power rankings crowded at the top with 4 teams vying for state gold

By:

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 8:19 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cam Phillips drives past McDowell’s Emina Selimovic during the PIAA 6A quarterfinals on Friday.

The Fantastic Five from the WPIAL still alive for a state championship take the final exit on the Road to Hershey as they head to the Giant Center and the PIAA finals this week.

The only boys District 7 champion to survive two rounds of the state playoffs is the Trib 10 top-ranked team, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Meanwhile, girls power was on display as five WPIAL champions reached the state semifinals. Four were victorious and will now try to add state gold to the district titles they earned two weeks ago.

Here are the latest power rankings with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (23-0), (1)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (21-2), (2)

3. Lincoln Park Leopards, (19-6), (4)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (21-3), (3)

5. Ellwood City Wolverines, (14-5), (5)

6. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (16-6), (6)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-4), (7)

8. Pine-Richland Rams, (14-6), (8)

9. North Catholic Trojans, (18-5), (9)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (17-5), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (26-1), (1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (25-3), (2)

3. Mohawk Warriors, (19-4), (5)

4. Neshannock Lancers, (19-2), (6)

5. Beaver Bobcats, (20-1), (3)

6. Rochester Rams, (16-4), (4)

7. Trinity Hillers, (21-2), (7)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (18-3), (8)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (15-3), (9)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (16-1), (10)

Out: None