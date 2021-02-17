Trib 10: Lincoln Park returns to boys power rankings

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 7:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Elias Bishop celebrates with Dakari Bradford (3) after defeating Quaker Valley, 67-64, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Quaker Valley High School.

A week after Belle Vernon made a drastic leap and debuted at No. 1 in the boys Trib 10, there is very little movement this week in the latest HSSN basketball power rankings.

As the regular season winds down to a week remaining, only New Castle falling five spots and Highlands falling out of the top 10 highlights the boys power movements this week.

Based on the huge win at New Castle, Chartiers Valley jumped up from No. 6 to No. 4.

Highlands lost twice and was replaced in the rankings by Lincoln Park.

On the girls side, No. 7 Mt. Lebanon fell one spot after losing to No. 5 North Catholic. No. 3 Chartiers Valley remained in that spot despite a close loss to No. 1 North Allegheny.

Here are the latest rankings with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Belle Vernon Leopards, (10-1), (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (15-0), (3)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (11-1), (4)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (16-1), (6)

5. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (11-1), (5)

6. Fox Chapel Foxes, (13-2), (8)

7. New Castle Red Hurricane, (13-2), (2)

8. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (9-3), (9)

9. North Allegheny Tigers, (12-3), (7)

10. Lincoln Park Leopards, (11-4), (NR)

Out: Highlands Golden Rams

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (15-0), (1)

2. Trinity Hillers, (13-1), (2)

3. Chartiers Valley Colts, (14-2), (3)

4. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (11-1), (4)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (14-2), (5)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (12-0), (6)

7. Mohawk Warriors, (12-2), (8)

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (12-3), (7)

9. Rochester Rams, (11-3), (9)

10. Norwin Knights, (10-2), (10)

Out: None