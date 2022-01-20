Trib 10: List of undefeated teams getting shorter in WPIAL basketball

By:

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Will Blass shoots a 3-pointer at the buzzer over North Allegheny’s Matt McDonough during the third quarter of their Section 1-6A game Jan. 7.

As we hit the midway point of section play in WPIAL basketball, there are fewer and fewer perfect teams in the district.

There are six boys and six girls teams that are undefeated in mid-January.

While those dozen district teams hit the hardwood with big bull’s-eyes each week, so do the teams that are feeling the power in the latest Trib 10 rankings.

Central Catholic beating North Catholic then falling to Fox Chapel had a ripple effect on the boys rankings, but there were no teams falling out of the Top 10.

That was not the case with the girls, as Union edging three-time defending champion Rochester in a Section 1-A showdown bumped the Rams out and lifted the undefeated Scotties into the power rankings for the first time.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (12-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (11-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (10-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (9-1), (5)

5. Belle Vernon Leopards, (12-0), (6)

6. Fox Chapel Foxes, (12-1), (10)

7. Central Catholic Vikings, (10-3), (4)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (9-0), (8)

9. Lincoln Park Leopards, (8-2), (9)

10. North Catholic Trojans, (11-1), (7)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (12-0), (1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (14-1), (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (13-0), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (11-0), (5)

5. Moon Tigers, (13-1), (4)

6. Trinity Hillers, (11-1), (6)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (7-3), (8)

8. Serra Catholic Eagles, (10-0), (10)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (11-3), (7)

10. Union Scotties, (11-0), (NR)

Out: Rochester Rams